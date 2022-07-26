Search

26 Jul 2022

England to host the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup following ICC announcement

England to host the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup following ICC announcement

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

26 Jul 2022 7:26 PM

England will host the 2026 Women’s T20 World Cup, it was announced at the ICC Annual Conference on Tuesday.

With four major tournaments announced from 2024 to 2027, England will play host to the competition for the first time.

Although venues are yet to be confirmed, the competition will take place in June and will see the finals expanded from 10 to 12 nations, meaning a total of 33 fixtures will be played.

“We’re absolutely delighted that we’ve been selected to host the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2026,” said Claire Connor, interim chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board.

“We saw back in 2017 how hosting the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup captured people’s imagination and I’ll never forget watching Heather Knight lift the trophy on that magical day at a sold-out Lord’s.

“Women’s cricket has developed rapidly since then, from the numbers of girls picking up bats through All Stars and Dynamos, joining clubs, and being able to progress on a pathway to the highest levels of performance.

“We’re seeing right now the positive impact that the UEFA Women’s Euro is having for football, and hosting this global cricket event will give us another incredible opportunity to inspire even more girls to pick up a bat and ball.”

With the women’s international calendar now mapped out for the next five years, the ICC also confirmed the other host nations for upcoming events.

Bangladesh will host a major women’s tournament for the first time when they stage the T20 World Cup in 2024, with India then the location for the Women’s World Cup a year later.

Once England takes centre stage with the 2026 T20 Women’s World Cup, the inaugural Women’s Champions Trophy is slated for Sri Lanka – subject to qualification – for February 2027.

While detailed arrangements, including venue selection, will now take place between the ECB and ICC, sports minister Nigel Huddleston heralded another landmark sporting event coming to England.

“A decade on from London 2012 and ahead of women’s T20 cricket taking place at the Commonwealth Games from this weekend, I’m delighted that the ICC has recognised the UK’s reputation as a host of major sporting events and champion for women’s sport,” he said.

“Thanks to the inspirational performances of Heather Knight’s team, our grassroots projects, impressive attendance figures at international and domestic matches and the increasing visibility on television and social media, we are one of the leading countries in the growth of women’s cricket.

“We know that sporting events hosted on our doorstep capture imaginations – whether through encouraging children to pick up balls and bats, or wider social and economic benefits.

“I look forward to working closely with tournament organisers on how we can use the spirit of this event to boost participation, deliver jobs, tourism opportunities, and unearth our stars of the future.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media