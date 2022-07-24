In Pictures: Cliona's Foundation Charity Raceday at Limerick Racecourse

CLIONA'S Foundation Annual 2022 inter-firm Charity Race Day took place at Limerick Racecourse on Thursday evening.
The Race Day was first held in 2019 and everyone was absolutely delighted to be back again to enjoy a day out while also helping to raise funds for Cliona’s families.
More than 55 Munster-based corporates and their guests enjoyed a very special day of racing. In attendance were Irish jockeys Davy Russell and Darragh O’Keeffe who took pictures and chatted with the audience throughout the day.
Tipster Johnny Looby kept everyone entertained as well as hosting conversations with Shane Dowling, Davy Russell and Darragh O’Keefe who were pleased to talk about all things hurling, racing and also their admiration and support for Cliona’s.
Photographer Brendan Gleeson covered the event for the Limerick Leader.
