21 Jul 2022

Belgium coach Ives Serneels suggests Sweden showing quarter-final ‘nervousness’

Belgium coach Ives Serneels suggests Sweden showing quarter-final 'nervousness'

21 Jul 2022 9:01 PM

Belgium coach Ives Serneels has suggested Sweden counterpart Peter Gerhardsson could be nervous ahead of their sides’ Euro 2022 quarter-final on Friday.

Gerhardsson has reportedly been reluctant to speak too much about his side ahead of the clash at Leigh Sports Village to prevent Belgium gaining an advantage.

Serneels claims this would not matter as he has already carried out his own research into his team’s last-eight opponents.

“For me not the point,” Serneels told reporters at a press conference. “It is his idea to say what he wants, but I know what we are going to do tomorrow and that is the most important.

“I don’t know the information, I’m not afraid of information going to the other side.

“It is football. It is a quarter-final of the European Championship. Maybe it shows a bit of nervousness of the other side. For me I don’t see any problem.”

The winners will face tournament hosts England in the semi-finals next Tuesday.

Serneels admits his side will have their work cut out against the team ranked second in the world.

He said: “We are going to try to be ready from the first minute. Sweden have very good physical aspects in their game, so we will try to have a good plan.

“They played a good first round and every girl in that team has strong individual qualities.”

Sweden topped Group C after following up a draw against the Netherlands and tight win over Switzerland with a 5-0 thrashing of Portugal.

Belgium finished runners-up to France in Group D with four points.

Gerhardsson insists he is taking nothing for granted against a Belgium team who have impressed him.

He said: “You can talk about a national team, you can talk about a league (club) team. The more days you have together the more you get like a league team.

“Belgium, of the four teams we have met so far, I think are the most like a league team. They are the best organised both in defence and offence. They look like a league team with quality players.”

