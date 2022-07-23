Limerick Leader weekly golf club notes

ADARE MANOR

Lady Captain's Day: Adare Manor Golf Club - Lady Captain Paula Masterson's Day was held on Sunday July 10; 1 Mairead O'Donovan 29 63; 2 Marie O'Sullivan 25 64; 3 Carmel Scanlon 28 66;

4 Marguerite Fitzgerald 29 66; 5 Theresa Lillis 31 66; 6 Anne Murray 36 67; 7 Marie O'Doherty 30 67; 8 Antoinette Fitzgibbon 35 67; Hole in One Katheen O'Donnell.

BALLYBUNION

Men’s Competitions: Men’s Singles, Sponsored by Baily’s Solicitors, Sunday 17th Sunday, Old Course; 1st David Breen (29) 44pts; 2nd Noel Barry (12) 43pts; 3rd Brendan O’Loinsigh (26) 41pts; Gross Aiden O’Carroll (3) 36pts; Category 1, (+5 to 5 handicap); 1st Brian Lenihan (2) 34pts; Category 2, (6 to 12 handicap); 1st Alan Corcoran (10) 39pts; Category 3, (13 to 20 handicap); 1st Sean O’Keefe (12) 40pts (B9 21pts); Category 4, (21+ handicap); 1st Michael Jones (24) 40pts.

Fixtures: Saturday 23rd and Sunday July 24: Pat Mulcaire Competition – Old Course and Tralee Golf Club.

Ladies Competition: Play In Pink – Tuesday 12th July, Old Course; 1st Ide O'Brien (52) 43 Pts; 2nd Del O'Sullivan (33) 39 Pts (Bk 9 16); 3rd Muireann O'Sullivan (54) 39 Pts (Bk 9 11).

mixed scramble: 14 Hole Mixed Scramble – Friday 15th July- Old Course; 1st Frank Dore (12), Michael J McCarthy (18), John Shier (23), Joan Buckley (28); (8.1) 47 38.9; 2nd Danny B Lyons (24), Teresa Cronin (21), Jean Liston (34), Donal Liston (8); (incl Addback D Lyons .50) (8.7) 49 40.8; 3rd Frank Fenn(12), Christine Fenn (36), Tim Fenn (11), Loreto Fenn (24) 8.3) 50 41.7.

Ladies Presidents Day: Mrs Patricia Boyle – 16th July – Old Course; 1 Ann O’Connor (13) 39 pts; 2 Marie Reen (27) 38 pts; Best Gross Margaret McAuliffe (5) 31 gross pts; 3rd Catherine Morrissey (25) 37 pts (back 9 20); 4th Patricia Joyce (12) 37 pts (back 9 18); 5th Catherine Moylan (26) 37 pts (back 9 17); 6th Bernie Moloney (24) 37 pts; Cat 1 1st Noirin Hitchen (14) 36 pts; Cat 2 1st Siobhan Walsh (21) 36 pts (back 9 19); Cat 3 1st Margaret Scannell (29) 36pts;

Fixtures: Sunday 24th July Ladies Competition Sponsored by Sean O’Sullivan/Eoin Barrett Dingle - Cashen Course

Senior Men’s Competitions: Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday 14th July, Cashen Course; 1st Noel Kneafsey (19) 33 +2 35pts; 2nd Colm O’Callaghan (29) 34pts; 3rd Tadgh Barrett (44) 33 -1 32pts B5-15

Fixtures: Thursday 21st July, Senior Men’s Competition– Cashen Course.

Senior Ladies Competitions: Fixtures:

Thursday 21st July, Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course.



BALLYKISTEEN

President's Prize: Ballykisteen Golf Club held its annual President's Prize event recently and by all accounts the day was a huge success. Current club President, Oola man Bertie Quirke says it was a great day out and that the well known club continues to grow from strength to strength. "We had a fantastic day and a great turnout, including former club President's Denis Ryan and Michael Ryan, who are fellow Oola men. We have one of the finest golf courses in the country and it's no surprise that it continues to attract golf lovers from near and far. The success of the club is down to the great community spirit that keeps the show on the road. It's driven by dedicated volunteers who who go above and beyond to play their part in making Ballykisteen Golf Club what it is. We are a very welcoming club and new members are always welcome so I'd encourage anyone interested in joining to come along and give it a go. Being part of the club is a great social outlet. It's great for a bit of fresh air and exercise in a beautiful setting, and people of different backgrounds and abilities are more than welcome".

BALLYNEETY

Mens results: Open Singles 14 /7/ 22; 1st Jonathan Heffernan 44 points; 2nd Eoin Sheedy 42 points; 3rd Ken Kilmartin 39 points; Gross Paul O'Connor 30 points

June Medal: June Medal sponsored by Swans Bar; 1st Dave Collins 65; 2nd Declan Cusack 69; 3rd Neil Kiely 70; 4th Kevin Tobin 71; 5th Michael Kenny 71

July Medal: July Medal sponsored by Reliance Bearing; 1st Shane Griffin 60; 2nd Paudie McNamara 63; Gross Stephen O'Doherty 72; 3rd Kenneth Doyle 64; 4th Michael Meehan 65; Cat A Shane Garry 67; Cat B Jamie O Byrne 66; Cat C Joseph McArthur 69.

Ladies: Fourball Qualifier; 1st Fiona Godfrey & Yvonne Sheahan 41 points; 2nd Fiona Hennessey & Martina Mc Inerney 38 points

Seniors June Medal:1st Eamon McGrath 47 points; 2nd John Malone 45 points; 3rd Gerry Kavanagh 42 points; 4th Tommy Barrett 40 points.

Fundraiser: Split the pot; Seamus Walsh wins €111. Draw every Tuesday only €2.00 to enter.

CASTLETROY

Men’s Results: Wednesday Open Singles, 1st N Madden 41, 2nd F Costelloe 40 gross D Walsh 31, 3rd J Benson 38 4th P Charlton 37, 5th B Scanlon 37.

July Medal: July Medal sponsored by EI Electronics: 1st J R Moloney 65, gross J Hadnett 71, Cat 1 C O'Brien 71, 2nd P Murray 72, Cat 2 K Birmingham 66, 2nd S Breen 69, Cat 2 G Haugh 66. 2nd W Madden 67. Cat 4 A Noonan 74, 2nd R Clancy 74, cat 5 S Kelly69, 2nd PJ Noonan 69.

Ladies Results: Ladies results, sponsored by Locke Burger, 1st M Hurley, 2nd A O'Neill, 3rd P Sheehan 38, 4th D Kiernan 38,

Team News: Team news, congratulations to our Junior Cup team who defeated Limerick Golf Club in Limerick on Thursday night last, winning the final match on the 19th. Unfortunately, our Barton team were beaten in Killarney on Saturday by Tralee Golf Club in a tight match.

Scratch Cups: This weekend the Junior and Intermediate Scratch Cups kindly sponsored by PFL are being held.





CHARLEVILLE

Ardmore Cup Results: 1st Ciaran Herlihy 64 (11); 2nd Shane Tooher 67 (11); 3rd Brian Quinn 68 (11); Gross Cathal Hawe 78

Open Singles: Tuesday 12th July; 18 Hole Open Singles; 1st Donal O’Sullivan (14) 45pts; 2nd Trevor Flynn (20) 42ptts

Seniors: Outing to Dundrum 11/7/22; 1st Martin McDonnell, Anthony Fitzgerald , James Crowley; 2nd John Roche, Tony Feehan, Denis McCoy; 3rd John O'Keeffe, Eamon McCarthy, Pat Gilbourne; 4th Ml O'Regan, Ml Irwin, Tom McCarthy

Seniors Golf: Wednesday 29th; Danny Deady Tom Collins Seamus Lyons. 103pts, Pat Mullane. John O Keeffe. Christy Dennehy 101pts

Ladies Results: Young at Heart, Monday July 11th; 1st Catherine Madigan (43) 32pts; 2nd Alice South (29) 31pts; 3rd Mary Donegan (39) 29Pts

Ladies 18 Hole Singles Stableford: Thursday 14th July; 1st Mary Johnston (32) 41pts; 2nd Ema O’Shea (27) 39pts

Lady Captains Prize: Last Saturday 16th July Lady Captain Carmel Hennigan had her Captains day. Carmel was very grateful for the amazing support, well wishes and the very generous gifts she received. Congratulations to all the worthy winners and especially to Lelia Dunworth who won the Lady Captains prize with a fantastic score of nett 64. Carmel had commissioned a beautiful water colour painting which was in remembrance of Mrs Joy Binchy who was a former Lady Captain and President of the club. Lelia was absolutely thrilled to win this fabulous prize and was a very popular winner.



DROMOLAND

Results: Men’s 4 Person Scramble Results 16th & 17th July; 1st Nigel Frost, Alex Frost, Paudie Dorgan & James Purcell 52.2 Nett; 2nd John McCarthy, Ciaran Kelly, Brian Ahern & Christy Cusack 55.4 Nett; 3rd Brendan Lennon, Denis Mulqueen, John Hayes & Barry Walshe 56.4 Nett

Ladies: Ladies 18 Hole STB: 1st Siobhan Doohan 35pts. Ladies 9 Hole STB; 1st Dolores Fox 18pts; 2nd Gabrielle Gilna 17pts. Ladies 9 Hole STB Midweek Standalone; 1st Catherine Quinn 19pts; 2nd Mary Rogers 19pts.