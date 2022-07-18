Search

18 Jul 2022

Jack Kennedy escapes serious injury in Tipperary fall

Jack Kennedy escapes serious injury in Tipperary fall

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

18 Jul 2022 3:30 PM

Jack Kennedy could make a swift return to action after suffering bruising in a fall at Tipperary on Sunday.

There were fears Kennedy could be set for another spell on the sidelines following his fall from Fancy Foundations in the Tipperary Town Plate Handicap Chase. The eight-year-old looked likely to finish a well-held second before a tired fall at the last saw the gelding part company with his rider.

The jockey underwent an X-Ray on Monday morning to reveal the extent of any damage caused by the fall, but was given the positive news there were no broken bones.

The Cheltenham Gold Cup-winning rider is booked for five mounts at Ballinrobe on Tuesday, but Kennedy’s agent Kevin O’Ryan, has suggested the 23-year-old will wait until the morning before deciding whether to make a swift return to the saddle.

“His X-ray has come back fine, all OK,” said O’Ryan.

“Jack wants to see what it is like in the morning, before he decides when he next rides. But all the X-rays are clear thankfully, just bruising.

“He’s OK, whether he rides on Tuesday or not is another thing, he may choose to take a few days off, but nothing is broken.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media