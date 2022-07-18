Eight Limerick players named on RTE Sunday Game's Hurling Team of Year

EIGHT members of Limerick's history-making All-Ireland hurling final winning side have been selected in RTEs Sunday Game Hurling Team of the Year for 2022.

And Patrickswell defender Diarmaid Byrnes was chosen as the Sunday Game's Hurler of the Year.

Limerick completed an historic three-in-a-row of All-Ireland final wins when recording a thrilling 1-31 to 2-26 victory over Kilkenny at Croke Park on Sunday.

The win was the fourth time in the last five years that the Shannonsiders have claimed the Liam MacCarthy Cup.

Limerick goalkeeper Nickie Quaid was included in the Sunday's Game Team of the Year.

Four of Limerick's back-line are included in the side, with Bruff's Sean Finn and Barry Nash, of South Liberties filling the corner back berths.

Team captain Declan Hannon, of Adare, is named at centre half back, with the Sunday Game's Hurler of the Year Diarmaid Byrnes getting the nod at right half-back.

Limerick have two players named in the half-forward line, with RTE Sunday Game Man of the Match in Sunday's All-Ireland final, Gearoid Hegarty named at right half-forward and Kyle Hayes, of Kildimo Pallaskenry, chosen at centre half-forward.

Sharpshooter Aaron Gillane, of Patrickswell, completes the contingent of Limerick players selected in the full-forward line.

The remaining hurlers to make the Sunday Game's Team of the Year are Huw Lawlor, Adrian Mullen and TJ Reid, of Kilkenny, the Clare duo of Shane O'Donnell and Tony Kelly along with Padraic Mannion of Galway, who is selected at wing back.