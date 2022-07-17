Search

17 Jul 2022

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite secures PSV Eindhoven loan move

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite secures PSV Eindhoven loan move

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jul 2022 3:42 PM

Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite will spend the season on loan at Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

The 20-year-old, who has played 13 times for the Toffees since joining from Carlisle in 2020, will join up with Ruud Van Nistelrooy’s team for the 2022/23 campaign.

The centre-back remains part of Everton’s long-term plans, having signed a new contract at the club last December, but gets the chance to develop his game in the Dutch Eredivisie.

PSV director of football John De Jong said on the Dutch club’s website: “Because Olivier Boscagli cannot play at least until the winter break, we wanted to add a quality left-footed central defender on a rental basis to the selection. 

“Jarrad meets all those requirements. He is a player with a lot of height and he is physically strong. He has constructive qualities and is good at one-on-one situations. It is an advantage that Marcel (Brands) knows Jarrad well from his time at Everton. 

“That’s why we knew it was possible to rent him for a season.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media