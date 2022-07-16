Limerick lose out to Waterford in All-Ireland camogie quarter-final

LIMERICK bowed out of the Glen Dimplex Camogie Championship when losing out on a 3-16 to 1-12 scoreline in their quarter-final tie played at FBD Semple Stadium, Thurles on Saturday afternoon.

John Lills’ Limerick charges struggled to match the pace of their Munster rivals and the Shannonsiders' challenge was made more difficult when forced to play the second half with 14 players, before ending the game with 13.

Played in glorious sunshine, the result ends Limerick’s involvement in Camogie for 2022, having won three games on the bounce to reach this last-six tie. It is a first quarter-final win for Waterford after losing in each of the last four.

Limerick trailed 2-15 to 1-6 at half-time, with Sophie O’Callaghan receiving a red card for a high challenge in first half-stoppage time.

Waterford registered just one first half wide with Beth Carton, Niamh Rockett and Lorraine Bray all prominent. Indeed all six starting forwards were on target for the winners.

Limerick were led by Rebecca Delee but scored were overall hard to come by.

Niamh Rockett powered home a fourth minute goal and by the time Sarah O’Brien pointed in the ninth minute, Limerick treailed 1-5 to 0-3.

Delee thundered home a superb goal in the 16th minute, but the gap was still seven. Beth Carton replied in kind within eight minutes and the margin was 12 just after O’Callaghan was dismissed.

Claire Keating struck the post with a penalty as Limerick’s luck ran dry, before Muireann Creamer was dismissed for two quick yellow cards late on.

SCORERS: Limerick: Caoimhe Costelloe 0-9 (0-7 frees, 0-1 ‘45); Rebecca Delee 1-2; Sarah O’Brien 0-1. Waterford: Beth Carton 1-7 (0-3 frees), Niamh Rockett 2-1; Lorraine Bray 0-3, Abby Flynn 0-2; Rachael Walsh, Mairead O’Brien, Orla Hickey, Roisin Kirwan 0-1 each.

LIMERICK: Claire Keating (Cappamore); Stephanie Wolfe (Templeglantine), Muireann Creamer (Cappamore), Marian Quaid (Bruff) (Capt); Mairead Ryan (Bruff), Sophie O’Callaghan (Adare), Néamh Curtin (Ballybrown); Niamh Ryan (Bruff), Ailbhie Larkin (Mungret St. Paul’s); Michell Curtin (Templeglantine), Rebecca Delee (Newcastle West), Caoimhe Costello (Adare); Caoimhe Lyons (Monaleen), Lorraine McCarthy (Bruff), Sarah O’Brien (Templeglantine). Subs: Orla Kelleher (Croagh Kilfinny) for McCarthy (half-time), Lizzy Boylan (Na Piarsaigh) for Larkin (half-time), Teresa Dore (Charleville) for Woulfe (47 mins), Enya Harrington (Na Piarsaigh) for Curtin (56 mins), Emma Kennedy (Doon) for O’Brien (60 mins).

WATERFORD: Brianna O’Regan; Keeley Corbett Barry, Iona Heffernan, Mairead Power; Orla Hickey, Clodagh Carroll, Aoife Landers; Lorraine Bray (Capt), Ciara Griffin; Abby Flynn, Beth Carton, Mairead O’Brien; Rachael Walsh, Roisin Kirwan, Niamh Rockett. Subs: Tara Power for Flynn (inj – 48 mins), Sarah Lacey for Landers (50 mins), Ciara O’Sullivan for Kirwan (56 mins), Aoife Hartley for Power (60 mins), Allanah O’Sullivan for Corbett Barry (60 mins).

REFEREE: John Dermody (Westmeath)