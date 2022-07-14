Search

14 Jul 2022

Raclette too good for Malleret rivals

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 8:28 PM

Raclette demonstrated she was very much back on form with a Group Two victory in the Prix de Malleret at ParisLongchamp.

The Andre Fabre-trained filly won both her juvenile starts but was beaten soundly on her seasonal debut this year before going on to finish fourth in the Prix Finlande.

A return to Longchamp, the only track she has visited so far this term, resulted in a win in June when the Juddmonte-owned bay took the Listed Prix Melisande over 10 furlongs.

A step up to a mile and half followed on Thursday evening and the daughter of Frankel was a winner once more, defeating Lastotchka and the Aga Khan-owned favourite Baiykara by a head and a short neck respectively.

Rider Olivier Peslier said: “She is a lovely filly. When she started this season she was not 100 per cent – she is a filly and you could see she was skinny because it was cold.

“First time out, the fillies hate it. The second time out she was a bit lazy, she did not follow the pace, she takes her time and with the longer distance she was better and better. The weather was a big help.

“Now you can see that she’s beautiful – with fillies it can sometimes take a little bit of time. A mile and a half is good for her also, a mile is too fast as between two and three years the horse changes.

“She is doing well, better and better. I am very happy because she followed the pace, she made a good start, she took a good place, today she travelled well and fought well.

“We accelerated, I think the time was good for the back straight. She fought well, when the horse that was second was coming on the inside, she tried for me.

“A Group Two today and she beat the big favourite and she’s come back. Andre Fabre is a superstar. The filly is coming back better and better so I’m very confident.”

