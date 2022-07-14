Brentford granted planning permission to improve training facilities

Brentford are one step closer to a “significant improvement” to their training facilities after Hounslow Council granted planning permission for new buildings at Jersey Road.
The initial plans, now subject to approval by the Mayor of London, are for a temporary facility to be operational “by the end of the year” that will be used by the club’s first and B teams for the next five years.
Brentford’s long-term vision includes plans for a permanent, state-of-the-art performance centre on the site.
A club statement read: “This decision means that the club can replace the existing buildings at Jersey Road. The new training facility, whilst temporary, will be of a much higher standard and represent a significant improvement on what we have now.
“It will act as a stepping-stone towards our longer-term vision for a state-of-the-art performance centre.”
The announcement follows a consultation process with the local community, and preliminary works are now under way.
Limerick captain Eamonn Grimes lifts the Liam MacCarthy Cup in 1973 after victory over Kilkenny - in scenes which we hope will be repeated come Sunday!
A lot more green than black and amber: John Collins, who teaches in Kilkenny, and wife Patricia, Doon
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.