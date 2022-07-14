Search

14 Jul 2022

Derek McInnes’ belief in Kilmarnock new boy Joe Wright confirmed on his debut

Derek McInnes’ belief in Kilmarnock new boy Joe Wright confirmed on his debut

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jul 2022 2:30 PM

Derek McInnes’ belief in Kilmarnock’s new signing Joe Wright was confirmed by a second-half substitute appearance against Partick Thistle on Wednesday night.

The 27-year-old defender signed a deal until the summer of 2023 and went straight into the squad for the Premier Sports Cup tie against the Jags at Rugby Park.

Wright and Oli Shaw replaced Lee Hodson and Dan Armstrong in the 68th minute of the 1-1 draw, where the visitors won the penalty shoot-out 5-4 for a bonus point.

McInnes was pleased with what he saw from the former Doncaster player, telling Kilmarnock’s official website: “I thought he did well when he came on, considering he didn’t meet the players until he reported before the game.

“He drove up late on Tuesday night and got his medical.

“He will do really well for us, no doubts about it.

“I thought he showed good composure when he came on, he’s a good size, good confidence so I think he will be a good addition for us. I am pleased with that one.

“We are looking to be really specific.

“We are getting loads of players offered to us and I am trying to make sure I get exactly what I need with the budget afforded to me.

“The board have been really patient, really good with us to try keep making those improvements and the squad and team will look a lot different in two or three weeks from now.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media