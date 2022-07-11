Search

11 Jul 2022

Clive Cox delighted by Deauville duo

Clive Cox’s Deauville foray proved fruitful as both of his runners on Sunday came home in the money.

The trainer sent two horses to the French meeting, the most fancied of which was the three-year-old Harry Three who contested the Prix Kistena.

The winner of his last two starts when taking handicap sprints at both Newmarket and York, the Adaay colt was the favourite for the Listed Deauville race over the same six-furlong trip.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, who was seeking a treble on the card, the bay was a decisive winner when galloping into contention two furlongs from home and prevailing by three and a half lengths from Francis-Henri Graffard’s Haziym.

Cox was delighted with the effort as the contest was a first step up into Listed company and whilst there are no firm next steps, the trainer is hopeful that the horse can continue on an upward trajectory.

“It was marvellous, it’s great he has taken that step up into Listed level very easily and we were really thrilled with the way he did it,” he said.

“He showed a very pleasing turn of foot and we were delighted with the progress he’s made.

“It was great to see, physically he’s developing all the time and mentally he’s done very well. It was a very good performance yesterday and hopefully he can continue in the same vein.

“He’s on his way home as we speak, I would like to get him home and have a look at him but he travelled well on his outward-bound journey, so hopefully he’ll come back just as well.

“As always, I like to give them a couple of days before we decide the next step.”

Cox was also represented at Deauville by Wings Of War, placed third behind fellow British raider Garrus in the Group Three Prix de Ris-Orangis.

The Dark Angel colt was third in the Sandy Lane Stakes at Haydock in May and then 12th of 20 in the Group One Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot.

“He ran a very positive race after finishing in mid-division in the Commonwealth Cup, we were very happy,” he said.

“He’s another very nice horse and with his performance yesterday he hit the line really well. I hope he can continue going forwards as well.”

