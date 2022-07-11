Search

11 Jul 2022

Limerick man Keith Earls to captain Ireland for the first time

Keith Earls will captain Ireland for the first time tomorrow, Tuesday

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

11 Jul 2022 9:32 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK man Keith Earls will captain Ireland for the first time on Tuesday  as Andy Farrell's side take on the Māori All Blacks at Sky Stadium in Wellington, 8.05am Irish time.

Craig Casey and Ciaran Frawley are retained at half-back while Stuart McCloskey comes into partner Earls in the midfield. Michael Lowry is introduced at fullback with Jimmy O’Brien switching to the left wing and Jordan Larmour is on the right.

The front row consists of Jeremy Loughman, Niall Scannell and Tom O’Toole with Joe McCarthy and Kieran Treadwell named at lock. The backrow from the first game against the Māori is retained with Cian Prendergast at 6, Nick Timoney at 7 and Gavin Coombes at No.8.

The replacements include Rob Herring, Ed Byrne, Finlay Bealham, Ryan Baird, Jack Conan, Conor Murray, Joey Carbery and Mack Hansen.

The game will be televised live by SKY Sports at 8.05am Irish time.

Ireland v Māori All Blacks
SKY Stadium, Wellington, Tuesday, July 12
KO: 8.05am Irish Time

15. Michael Lowry (Ulster/Banbridge) 1 cap
14. Jordan Larmour (Leinster/St Mary’s College) 30 caps
13. Keith Earls (Munster/Young Munster) 97 caps CAPTAIN
12. Stuart McCloskey (Ulster/Bangor) 6 caps
11. Jimmy O’Brien (Leinster/Naas) uncapped
10. Ciaran Frawley (Leinster/Skerries) uncapped
9. Craig Casey (Munster/Shannon) 5 caps

1. Jeremy Loughman (Munster/Garryowen) uncapped
2. Niall Scannell (Munster/Dolphin) 20 caps
3. Tom O’Toole (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 2 caps
4. Joe McCarthy (Leinster/Dublin) uncapped
5. Kieran Treadwell (Ulster/Ballymena) 7 caps
6. Cian Prendergast (Connacht) uncapped
7. Nick Timoney (Ulster/Banbridge) 2 caps
8. Gavin Coombes (Munster/Young Munster) 2 caps

Replacements:
16. Rob Herring (Ulster/Ballynahinch) 27 caps
17. Ed Byrne (Leinster/UCD) 6 caps
18. Finlay Bealham (Connacht/Buccaneers) 24 caps
19. Ryan Baird (Leinster/Dublin University) 8 caps
20. Jack Conan (Leinster/Old Belvedere) 29 caps
21. Conor Murray (Munster/Garryowen) 98 caps
22. Joey Carbery (Munster/Clontarf) 34 caps
23. Mack Hansen (Connacht) 5 caps

Local News

