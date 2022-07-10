How Novak Djokovic won each of his previous six Wimbledon titles

Novak Djokovic has claimed his seventh Wimbledon title after beating Nick Kyrgios in four entertaining sets in the men’s singles final on Sunday.

The Serbian matched Pete Sampras’ total by making it four consecutive triumphs at the All England Club and also earned him a 21st grand slam title.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at Djokovic’s other six wins in SW19.

2011 – 6-4 6-1 1-6 6-3 vs Rafael Nadal

Djokovic’s debut Wimbledon win brought the dominance of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer on grass to an end. It was the first time since 2002 that one of them had not lifted silverware at the All England Club. Djokovic blasted away the Spaniard in the opening two sets and survived a mini-wobble to earn his third major and climb to number one in the rankings for the first time.

2014 – 6-7 (7) 6-4 7-6 (4) 5-7 6-4 vs Roger Federer

Centre Court witnessed an epic as Djokovic was able to recover from a collapse in the fourth set to hit back and beat Federer in five. He was 5-2 up and a game away from a seventh grand slam before Federer produced a remarkable comeback, saving a championship point and forcing a decider. There would be no denying the then 27-year-old though, who broke in the 10th game and celebrated by eating some of the grass.

2015 – 7-6 (1) 6-7 (10) 6-4 6-3 vs Roger Federer

Djokovic made it back-to-back Wimbledon wins with another close encounter against the Swiss great. The Serbian showed his frustration after Federer levelled up during a second tie-break of the match but regained his composure to secure a second consecutive title in two hours and 56 minutes before again sampling the grass. “It tasted very, very good this year,” Djokovic said. “I don’t know what the grounds people have done but they’ve done a good job. It’s a little tradition.”

2018 – 6-2 6-2 7-6 (3) vs Kevin Anderson

After more than two years without a grand slam, Djokovic returned to winning ways in a final which took place two days after an extraordinary clash with Nadal. A dramatic five-setter in the last four was worthy of a final and this felt ‘after the Lord Mayor’s show’. It did not bother the 12th seed who was a class above South African Kevin Anderson – off the back of his own a remarkable semi-final with John Isner where he won the fifth set 26-24 – and earned a first title at any level for 12 months.

2019 – 7-6 (5) 1-6 7-6 (4) 4-6 13-12 (3) vs Roger Federer

Impossible drama. As Roger Federer vs Novak Djokovic becomes the longest #Wimbledon final ever, we move into a tie-break with the scores at 12-12 pic.twitter.com/6D986fmbSj — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 14, 2019

History was made in Djokovic’s fifth win at Wimbledon as he edged Federer in a near five-hour classic. It was the first year where the last set tie-break rule had been introduced but it was not required until the final. In it Djokovic saved two championship points at 7-8 down before he hit back and a tie-break was used to separate the pair. It ended up being the longest singles final in Wimbledon history and was the first major final to feature a last set championship-deciding tie-break.

2021 – 6-7 (4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 vs Matteo Berrettini

Djokovic had seemed untouchable throughout the championships, with British youngster Jack Draper the only player to take a set off the world number one prior to the final. When big-serving Italian Matteo Berrettini did the same in the opener, an upset looked a possibility but the quality of the Serbian came to the fore and Djokovic won a sixth title at the All England Club to draw level with Federer and Nadal on 20 grand slam wins.