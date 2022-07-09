Search

09 Jul 2022

Wimbledon day 13: Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina do battle for first grand slam

Wimbledon day 13: Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina do battle for first grand slam

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

09 Jul 2022 5:30 AM

Ons Jabeur and Elena Rybakina take centre stage at Wimbledon on Saturday and one will become a grand-slam winner for the first time.

Both had failed to make it beyond the quarter-finals of a major before this week but have produced excellent runs and can create history for the countries they are representing.

Jabeur, of Tunisia, could become the first female grand-slam winner from an Arab country and the continent of Africa while Moscow-born Rybakina, who switched international allegiances in 2018, will try to be the first Kazakhstani to secure major singles’ success in the sport.

Here, the PA news agency looks ahead of the penultimate day of the Championships.

Order of Play

  • Elena Rybakina v Ons Jabeur
  • Ebden & Purcell v Mektic & Pavic

Brit watch

Cameron Norrie’s loss on Friday means there is no British singles’ involvement across the final weekend of the Championships but there are some home hopefuls.

A dramatic victory for Alfie Hewett in the men’s wheelchair singles’ on Friday means he is preparing for a maiden appearance in Sunday’s final.

Hewett will also contest the men’s wheelchair doubles on Saturday on Court Three after he partnered up with Gordon Reid to reach another grand-slam final on day 12 of the Championships. The pair will be attempting to win an 11th consecutive major wheelchair doubles’ title against Gustavo Fernandez and Shingo Kunieda.

Match of the Day

Jabeur and Rybakina will do battle for a fourth time in the Wimbledon final with the Tunisian edging their current contests by a 2-1 score. The world number two has won the most recent encounters, both last year in Chicago and Dubai on the hard courts.

Rybakina got the better of Saturday’s fellow finalist in Wuhan in 2019 but this latest meeting at the All England Club will see two contrasting styles do battle.

Drop shot Queen Jabeur is characteristically associated with deft touches by the net, slices and masterful wristy winners while Moscow-born Rybakina has made 49 aces at Wimbledon so far and her powerful groundstrokes have been a key feature of her run to the final. Another thriller looks on the horizon on Centre Court.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media