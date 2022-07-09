Countdown underway to annual Tour de Munster

THE 22nd annual edition of the Tour de Munster charity cycle will take place from August 4 to August 7.

The event, which was recently launched by cycling legend Sean Kelly at DSI Cork’s Field of Dreams, will see amateur cyclists travel 600km across the six counties of Munster in efforts to raise vital funds for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland (DSI).

The launch saw details of this year’s Tour unveiled as cyclists taking part prepare for the four day trek through the towns and villages of Munster. No easy feat, cyclists are motivated and driven by their shared goal of raising much-needed funds and awareness for the Munster branches of Down Syndrome Ireland. Funds raised as a result of the Tour contribute significantly to the vital services and facilities provided by DSI Munster branches.

Since 2001, Tour de Munster has raised over €3.9 million for its beneficiaries, with over €3.5 million for DSI alone since it became the main beneficiary of the tour in 2010. Last year was certainly a year to remember for Tour de Munster, as it raised its largest sum to date for the Munster branches of DSI - €522,201.

Tour de Munster was established in 2001 by Paul Sheridan, and has had a life changing impact on the lives of countless people through its fundraising efforts.

Paul Sheridan said: “Each year we are blown away by the continued support from our cyclists, sponsors, the public and the wonderful members and families of Down Syndrome Ireland.”