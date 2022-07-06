Search

06 Jul 2022

Chelcee Grimes and community players mark Euros by recreating 1895 team photo

Chelcee Grimes and community players mark Euros by recreating 1895 team photo

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

06 Jul 2022 10:59 AM

The National Lottery has recreated a series of images from the first match of the British Ladies Football Club in 1895 to celebrate the start of Euro 2022.

The images feature footballer and singer-songwriter Chelcee Grimes alongside a squad of community female players from around the UK.

As one of the first ever recorded photos of a women’s football team, the original images include captain Nettie Honeyball who is considered a pioneer of women’s football.

The team’s first game was played in Crouch End, North London in front of a crowd of 10,000 people, and players would only have owned one pair of boots which were heeled to ensure they were not considered to be breaking any Victorian standards of decency.

Pictured in buttoned-up blouses and bloomers, the kits were in line with the Radical Dress Movement.

Grimes, who has played for Liverpool, Fulham and Merseyside Ladies said the team from 1895 were “trailblazers of their time”.

“Hopefully these images will capture people’s imagination ahead of the Euros and make them interested in the individuals who helped tackle prejudice and progress the sport,” she said.

“I’m really passionate about getting more women and girls playing the game so it’s great to see The National Lottery is investing at the grassroots level to support the next generation of players.

“Sport really has the power to bring people together and grassroots clubs and organisations play such a vital role in giving young people the time and space to realise their full potential.”

Over the last 10 years, National Lottery players have helped invest more than £50million into football in ways which benefit the women and girls’ game.

Kerry Meekings is one of the community footballers who took part in the photo recreation.

“It was so enjoyable to take part in recreating this iconic image – outfits aside perhaps,” Meekings said.

“As a grassroots team, to be involved in the women’s Euros is amazing for us.

“We’re so happy about the progression the game has made which is why it is all the more important to remember and look back to where it all started.”

The Euro 2022 group stages kick off when hosts England face Austria at Old Trafford on Wednesday evening.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media