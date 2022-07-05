Big names give backing to ‘All In The Race’ initiative

British racing has launched a new campaign to highlight inclusivity and diversity in the sport.

Called ‘All In The Race’, it has been led by the Diversity in Racing Steering Group (DiRSG) and can be viewed on social media.

The centrepiece of the campaign is a one-minute video showing the diversity of racing on and off the racecourse.

Big names such as Frankie Dettori, Michael Owen, Khadijah Mellah and British Horseracing Authority chief executive Julie Harrington all feature alongside other racing professionals and members of the public.

We are proud to come together with industry colleagues and organisations to launch the #ALLINTHERACE campaign today We want everyone to feel welcome to be part of British racing in whatever way they choose to engage with the sport pic.twitter.com/U1jBCEkheZ — Racing Together (@RacingTogether) July 5, 2022

Susannah Gill, chair of DiRSG, said: “The All In The Race campaign aims to unite everyone in the sport on the progress we are making in improving the inclusivity of the sport, and the huge opportunity this provides for the future of British racing.

“We hope the racing community will embrace the campaign and support it across social media. On behalf of the Diversity in Racing Steering Group, I would like to say ‘thank you’ to the huge number of people who feature in the film and animations, as well as those who have provided their feedback during the creative process.

“With so many other brilliant people, initiatives and organisations across the sport, the Diversity in Racing Steering Group will continue to work to fulfil our vison where British racing is a diverse and inclusive sport in which everyone has the opportunity to achieve their potential and where fans from all communities feel welcome.

“We are all part of making this vision a reality and the whole sport will tangibly benefit as a result, as is demonstrated by the All In The Race campaign.”