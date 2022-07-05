Karamoko Dembele leaves Celtic to join Ligue 1 club Brest

Karamoko Dembele has confirmed his departure from Celtic by signing for French top-flight club Brest.

The 19-year-old’s Celtic Park contract expired this summer and he has signed a four-year deal with Brest, who finished 11th in Ligue 1 last season.

There were high hopes for Dembele at Celtic following some eye-catching performances in the academy teams and the attacking midfielder turned out for the under-20s at the age of 13.

Neil Lennon then handed him a first-team debut at the age of 16, but he departed having played only 10 first-team matches.

Dembele looked like he might stake a claim under Ange Postecoglou 12 months ago but he suffered an ankle injury in a heavy challenge during an early pre-season game and eventually had to undergo surgery.

The London-born player made two substitute appearances in March but there was no sign of a major first-team breakthrough and his departure comes as little surprise.

Dembele told his new club’s website: “I have come to Brest because I saw that the project presented by (sporting director) Greg Lorenzi was good.

“It’s something that suits me and I think I can have some playing time here. It was a great opportunity that presented itself to me and it interested me.”

Dembele has represented both Scotland and England at youth level and is also eligible for Ivory Coast.

Meanwhile, there are concerns over the future of another midfielder who departed Celtic Park this summer.

Tom Rogic pulled out of Australia’s successful World Cup play-off campaign in June for personal reasons and Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold has yet to hear from the 29-year-old.

Rogic surprisingly quit Celtic in May for a new challenge and is yet to sign for a new club.

Quoted by Fox Football in Australia, Arnold said: “I haven’t read anything, I haven’t seen anything… I texted him and didn’t get a reply. I am concerned about Tommy but I know the PFA are looking into it.”

Arnold plans to finalise his World Cup selections after Australia meet New Zealand in a double header in September with Rogic among his key players in recent years.