02 Jul 2022

Wales goalkeeper Adam Davies signs new Sheffield United deal

Wales goalkeeper Adam Davies signs new Sheffield United deal

02 Jul 2022 3:27 PM

Wales goalkeeper Adam Davies has signed a new two-year deal at Sheffield United.

Davies, 29, joined from Stoke in January but has yet to make a senior appearance for the club, with Wes Foderingham the number one at Bramall Lane.

“We are pleased that Davo has decided to extend his stay with us,” Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom told the club website.

“He could have gone to other Championship clubs, but he made it clear he saw his future here.

“Davo re-signing means we have two really experienced goalkeepers on the books for next season and we feel that is vitally important at this level.”

Davies won his fourth Wales cap against the Netherlands in the Nations League last month and is set to be part of Robert Page’s World Cup squad in Qatar later this year.

Fellow Blades goalkeeper Jake Eastwood has also agreed fresh terms on a two-year contract, with the 25-year-old expected to be loaned out for first-team experience.

Local News

