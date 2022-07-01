Graham Carey keen to get started at St Johnstone after ‘something clicked’

Graham Carey says “something just clicked” to persuade him to sign a two-year deal with St Johnstone.

The 33-year-old Irishman moves to McDiarmid Park following the expiration of his contract at CSKA Sofia.

The former St Mirren, Ross County and Plymouth attacking midfielder told Saints’ official website: “I’m really pleased to be at St Johnstone. I had options to consider from other Scottish clubs and it was a nice position to be in.

“But something just clicked about joining Saints and it’s where I want to be.

“The manager (Callum Davidson) really impressed me about his plans for the new season and I want to be a part of it.

“I think my style of play will suit what the manager wants to do. I like to create chances and also get into goalscoring positions.

“I can tell there is a real determination and desire to do well in the new campaign and it will be a collective effort to achieve what needs to be done.

“We all know it was a difficult time last season and there can’t be a repeat of that in the next 12 months. I want to be in the team and helping us win games of football and entertain the fans.

“I know that the St Johnstone fans were incredible last season and really helped the team stay in the Premiership. I’m looking forward to playing in front of them and we want to share some good times together in the weeks and months ahead.”