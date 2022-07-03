Search

03 Jul 2022

Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

Limerick's Sarah Lavin, of Emerald AC, after winning the women's 100m hurdles final at the Irish Life Health National Senior Track and Field Championships at Morton Stadium, Santry

Reporter:

Karen Raine

03 Jul 2022 12:30 PM

Email:

sport@limerickleader.ie

Irish Life Health National Senior Track and Field Championships:

THE 150th consecutive National Championships took place over two days at the Morton Stadium Santry. One of the stars of the show was Limerick’s Tokyo Olympian Sarah Lavin who was a comfortable winner of the 100mh in 14:06- her 7th National Outdoor title . She followed that up with 4th place in the 100m (11.87) on day 2. Alana Frataroli (Limerick AC ) was 5th in the Shot Put.

Jenna Brommell ran the race of her life to come second in the final of the 800m final in 2:11.96 with Dooneen’s Sarah Hosey 7th. Victoria Amiadamen, fresh from representing Ireland was 4th in 400mh final in (1:00.95). Dooneen’s Cathal Locke qualified for the men’s 400mh final but didn’t line up in final.

Emerald’s Luke Morris took Bronze in the 200m final in a time of 22:44. Darragh Murphy (LAC) narrowly missed out on qualification for final coming 3rd in his heat in 23:06 with 2 to qualify. Jamie Mitchell (Emerald) was 7th in 400m final in 48.48 secs.

Ciara Sheehy (Emerald) was second in the Discus with a best throw of 37:20, while Roisin Harrison (Emerald) was 4th in the 400m final in (53.66) in a race where Sophie Becker saw off holder Phil Healy.

The NicDomhnaill Sisters Sorcha and Ide were 2nd and 3rd in the 5000m for Donore Harriers behind race winner Olympian Fionnula McCormack. Also taking part in the 400m was Shane O’Sullivan (Dooneen).

Michelle Finn of Leevale and formerly UL won the 3000m Steeplechase.

Around the Country:

Killian Lynch (West Limerick) was 4th in the Shandrum AC 4 Mile in 21:42 with Kilfinane’s Annette O’Reilly 2nd Woman in 25:03. Tony McMahon (Kilmallock AC) was 1st M60 in 26:20.

Dooneen’s Michael O’Donoghue was 5th (2:19:12) in a tough Galtee Mountain Half Marathon. Also taking part were Kevin Broughton and Krzystof Sikorski. Well done to all taking part in the various Community Games competitions.

40 years ago:

Robert Costello (Limerick AC) was second behind Jerry Kiernan (2:02:29) in the Inaugural Vale of Tralee Half Marathon in a time of 1:04:09. He was followed in third by clubmate Richie Clifford in 1:04:43. Tommy Madden was 15th. Weeks after Costello would do the 1500m and 5000m double at the County T&F Championships at Thomond College, Plassey.

Fixtures:

The Dromcollougher 4 Mile took place on Monday 27th June as part of the Dromcollougher Festival.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media