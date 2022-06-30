Santa Rossa sparkles in Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary

Santa Rossa ran out an impressive winner of the Kevin McManus Bookmaker Grimes Hurdle at Tipperary for Dermot McLoughlin and Darragh O’Keeffe.
Only lightly-raced for an eight-year-old, the mare jumped to the lead two from home in the Grade Three feature and quickened smartly clear going to the last, which she negotiated safely.
The 9-1 chance was always holding the late challenge of Sole Pretender, finishing three lengths to the good.
“She was good,” said McLoughlin. “The plan was to jump her out – she was shuffled back the last day at Killarney and it didn’t suit.
“They were well cut up and strung out at halfway and I thought they went too quick, but he (O’Keeffe) said he had plenty of horse and jumped and travelled well.
“She is a quality mare and can be keen, but is better in a better race like that. Maybe the way to ride her is with a good gallop and with a bit of light as she seems to settle.”
Looking to plans, McLoughlin added: “She will keep going until the weather changes and the Galway Hurdle might be an option for her and she’ll get in now. We might also run her on the Flat.”
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.