30 Jun 2022

Football rumours: Borussia Dortmund set Jude Bellingham’s price at £103m

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

30 Jun 2022 8:18 AM

What the papers say

Borussia Dortmund have finally settled on a minimum fee for Jude Bellingham. The Daily Mail, citing Bild, says the club have determined they will not offload the 19-year-old midfielder for anything less than £103million. The England international is wanted by Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid.

The paper also says Liverpool have rejected an initial offer from Nottingham Forest for defender Neco Williams. The Anfield club are believed to be holding firm to the £15m price tag they recently placed on the 21-year-old.

The Guardian reports Everton are eager to open contract talks with goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The 28-year-old has two years left on his current deal, but club bosses are keen to tie him down on a new long-term deal.

Arsenal have made a third offer for Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, according to The Sun.

Players to watch

Clement Lenglet: Tottenham are working to sign the 27-year-old France defender on loan from Barcelona, reports Sky Sports.

Arnaut Danjuma: Todofichajes says West Ham are set to activate the Villarreal winger’s £34m release clause.

