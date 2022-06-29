In Pictures: Star-studded line-up at the 2000 JP McManus Pro-Am at Limerick Golf Club

THE third JP McManus Pro-Am was hosted in July, 2000 at Limerick Golf Club, like the precursors in 1990 and '95.
Over 15,000 people enjoyed two fantastic days of golf, witnessing then world number one Tiger Woods securing victory.
The young golfing superstar fended off some of the world’s leading players including David Duval, Stuart Appleby, Padraig Harrington, Thomas Bjorn, Lee Janzen and Mark O’Meara to claim victory.
Among other sports personalities to compete in the 2000 Pro-Am were Alex Ferguson, Martin O’Neill, Keith Wood, Gary Lineker and Eddie Jordan.
The tournament that year saw a significant increase in funds raised, this time totaling €19.8m.
Ahead of next week's return of the Pro-Am, the Leader Leader delved into the Sportsfile photographic archive to relive that 2000 edition of the JP McManus Pro-Am.
