Search

28 Jun 2022

Fernandinho completes his return to former club Athletico Paranaense

Fernandinho completes his return to former club Athletico Paranaense

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

27 Jun 2022 10:49 PM

Fernandinho has completed his return to former club Athletico Paranaense after leaving Manchester City at the end of the season.

The 37-year-old Brazilian midfielder spent nine years at the Etihad Stadium after joining from Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk for £30million in June 2013.

Fernandinho made over 380 appearances and won a dozen major honours, including five Premier League titles, during his time at City.

He had expressed a desire to return to Brazil before his City departure and on Monday was unveiled as an Athletico Paranaense player, rejoining the Curitiba-based club where he began his career.

“Without a doubt, I am fulfilling a personal wish, a dream to wear the Athletico shirt again,” Fernandinho said at a press conference.

“Establish a brand that will end my career playing for just three clubs: two in Europe and one in Brazil.

“I’m very happy, I thank my family, which has always supported me in this decision.

“Not only my heart, but all of us ended up speaking louder at that moment.

“We had numerous proposals, from several different clubs, from Brazil and abroad.

“But the most sensible decision was to return home and try to deliver my best here at Athletico now.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media