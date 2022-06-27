St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson backs Keanu Baccus for Australia

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson has backed new signing Keanu Baccus to develop into a fully-fledged Australia international.
The 24-year-old midfielder has joined the cinch Premiership club on a two-year contract following more than seven years with Western Sydney Wanderers.
Baccus has previously been capped for his national team at under-20 and under-23 level, including at the 2020 Olympics. And with more than 100 A-League appearances to his name, Robinson believes his new recruit can use his move to Paisley to boost his prospects of getting recognition with the senior Socceroos team.
“Keanu will provide a real energy and quality to the team,” Robinson told the St Mirren website.
“He’s a real athlete and gets about the pitch well. We believe he can go on to be a full Australian international.
“He’s young but he’ll bring a lot of good qualities and will enhance, not just our team, but the Scottish game.”
Baccus will join up with the St Mirren squad once necessary visa approval is completed in Australia, with the club hoping he will be available to travel to their pre-season training camp in Belfast.
