Vadeni, Native Trail, Mishriff and more all set for Eclipse to savour

Saturday’s Coral-Eclipse at Sandown looks set to be a star-studded affair, with French Derby winner Vadeni supplemented to take on Irish 2,000 Guineas hero Native Trail among a potential field of 11 high-class performers.

The Jean-Claude Rouget-trained Vadeni fairly bolted up in the Prix du Jockey Club by five lengths, and connections were keen to keep him at 10 furlongs for the time being.

Charlie Appleby’s Native Trail had been favourite before the news emerged that Vadeni would be making the journey.

Sandown bound! French Derby hero Vadeni will be supplemented for the Coral-Eclipse! @AgaKhanStuds 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/2y2oR3qSMv — At The Races (@AtTheRaces) June 19, 2022

Having lost his unbeaten record in the 2000 Guineas to stablemate Coroebus, the Oasis Dream colt got back to winning ways in the Irish equivalent.

Appleby’s Godolphin compatriot Saeed bin Suroor is enjoying a golden patch and is hoping the decision to go back up in trip with Real World – therefore avoiding recent nemesis Baaeed – can help him achieve a notable milestone.

“He was second to Baaeed last time and is now rated 123, so we got the right race for him, even though he did not win,” said Bin Suroor of his Lockinge and Queen Anne runner-up.

“We are on 194 Group One wins now and I would like to get to 200. We are six off that target and, realistically, Real World is my only Group One horse at the moment.

“He has taken us all around the world, so it is good. He has won Group Twos and it would be good to get at least one Group One with him.”

Bay Bridge failed to reel in State Of Rest at Ascot in the Prince of Wales’s Stakes, ending his winning run of five, but he proved he was up to Group One standard.

Mishriff has won big races all over the globe but only one Group One in the UK and his connections would surely love to add to the Juddmonte International he won last summer.

He is trained by John and Thady Gosden who could also run Lord North, who struggled at Ascot when Frankie Dettori had trouble removing the hood in the stalls.

Alenquer is set to represent William Haggas aiming to add to the Tattersalls Gold Cup he won last time out. Haggas could also run Dubai Honour.

Aidan O’Brien has left in Saturday’s impressive Group Three winner Aikhal while High Definition and Stone Age could also run for Ballydoyle.

William Buick will be on board Native Trail, as he has been for all seven of his outings to date, and told Racing TV: “All is good. I’m really looking forward to seeing him over 10 furlongs.

“I ride him quite a bit at home and he seems in good form.”

Buick has won the race three times already on Nathaniel (2012), Hawkbill (2016) and Ghaiyyath in 2020.

While Nathaniel was John Gosden’s first winner in the race, his son Thady is now on the licence and is looking forward to both runners from Clarehaven.

With Frankie Dettori and the Gosdens currently on a “sabbatical”, Lord North will be ridden by James Doyle, who was in the saddle when the Dubawi gelding landed the Prince of Wales’s Stakes in 2020.

“Lord North had an issues that kept him for most of last season and it was a pretty amazing achievement to go from one run at Lingfield to dead-heat in Dubai (Sheema Classic) with a serious Japanese horse (Panthalassa),” said Thady Gosden.

“James won the Prince of Wales’s on him which was the horse’s first Group One and he knows him well. He has run well throughout this season.”

Mishriff has something to prove having disappointed in the Saudi Cup, but Gosden junior feels there were valid excuses.

“Things didn’t go to plan at all in Saudi Arabia with Mishriff this year. He had a busy year last year so we gave him a bit of a break and freshened him up with the target being the Eclipse,” he said.

“The year before in Saudi it was a lot cooler and they had a bit of rain and the track rode very differently and the kickback this year was much more severe than the year before which was maybe down to artificial watering and the temperature.

“He has got a great attitude and is a very talented horse. He thoroughly enjoys his training and everything has been smooth enough so far with him. “