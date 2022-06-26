Limerick Athletics - Weekly News Update

THERE was a good turnout and great atmosphere as the first Ger Mullane Memorial race since 2019 was hosted by Bilboa AC.

There was a ‘1-2’ for the hosts as John Kinsella credited recent ‘Hill Training’ for his victory over clubmate Declan Moore.

Moore had set a fast pace with the race level at half-way before ‘Toldo’ came down the hills with a 20-metre lead, stretching it to 50 by the end.

It was the 42-year old’s first victory in his ‘home event’ as he won by 32:15 to 32:33.

Karl Lenihan, in good form recently was 3rd for West Limerick in 33:55, 4th Paul Fitzgerald (Limerick AC) 34:29, 5th Dermot Kearns 35:48 & 1st M50, M60 Tony McMahon (Kilmallock AC) 42:48

Cappamore native and former Bilboa Juvenile Dymphna Ryan won the women’s race in a commanding time of 37:01 minutes.

Sister Rosemary holds the course record of 34:12.

Julie McCarthy took 2nd for Bilboa in 41:47 with Niamh Carey 3rd in 44:38. 4th and 1st F40 Helen Meehan 45:02. F50 Marie Keane, F60 Mary Hinchy (Moreabbey)

Cian Aherne was an easy winner of the 5K in 17:37 with Annette O’Reilly second overall and first woman in 19:53 followed by Donie Dwane of Kilmallock AC taking 3rd in 19:57, 4th man Patrick O’Regan 20:12,2nd Woman Noelle O’Brien 22:16, 3rd Bríd Hession 23:14.

Well done to all involved in the staging of a well organised even, with good hospitality afterwards which sent all participants home happy.



Munster U14-U19 T&F Championships, MTU Cork

Limerick was well represented at these championships in Cork last weekend.

Several set new pb’s and a few set new records. Good luck to those who go forward to the National Finals on 3rd and 10th July.

Girls U14-Dooneen’s Megan O’Shea set a new CBP winning the 75mh in 11.71 with clubmate Lilly McMahon 2nd in 12.07. Debbie Lawal (also Dooneen) also set a new Championship record winning the 200m in 25.46.

Destiny Lawal broke Sarah Lavin’s 80m record which has stood since 2007 winning in 10.05 secs. She was also part of the victorious Dooneen 4x100m relay team. High Jump 2nd Laura Frawley (St. Mary’s) 1.45m, Emer Purtill took Gold in Shot Put (13.50), Javelin (33.55) & Bronze in Discus

Boys U14 Josh Devlin (Emerald) was 2nd in both Long Jump & 75mh.

Boys U15 High Jump 3rd Robert Joy O’Regan (Sun Hill Harriers), 800m 3rd Tadhg Purcell (LAC).

Girls U15 Shot Put 1st Emer Ryan (Dooneen) 9.86m,Long Jump 2nd Iseult Eanna Ni Huigin (Dooneen) 4x100m Relay 2nd Dooneen, Shot Put 2nd Emer Ryan

Girls U16, Long Jump 1st Aoife Grimes (LAC) 5.12m, 4x100m Relay 2nd LAC

Boys U16 250mh 2nd Malachy McKenna (LAC)

Girls U17 Long Jump 2nd Leagh Moloney (Dooneen) 5.44, 100mh 2nd Leagh Moloney 14.77, Shot Put 2nd Angel Alfred (Dooneen) 9.57

Girls U18 400m 1st Eimear Galvin (St. Mary’s) 59.74, 100m 2nd Debbie Lawal (Dooneen) 12.498 (edged out by 0.006 sec) 4x100m Relay 1st Dooneen 53.85

Boys U17 300mh 2nd Alan Gladyz (LAC) , Long Jump 3rd Alan Gladyz , 1500m 3rd Ross O’ Carroll

Boys U18 100m 1st Rex Nyamakazai (LAC) 11:06, Triple Jump 1st Aaron O’Connor (LAC) 11.87

Boys U19 2nd Darragh Murphy (LAC ).

Girls U19 Long Jump 1st Laura Frawley (Emerald) 5.58m

International

Victoria Amiadamen on her Irish debut was 2nd in the 400m hurdles in 1.02.11 in France, an event which serves as a warmup for the European U18 Championships.