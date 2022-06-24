In Pictures: County finals time for Limerick Community Games in various events

LIMERICK Community Games activities and events are up and running again!

The past few weeks have been very busy for areas throughout the county with county finals being held in Art, Handwriting, Model Making and Talent as well as Outdoor Team Events.

Many of these events will have been completed at county level by the end of June with qualifiers looking forward to representing Limerick at Munster and National finals later in the summer.

Handwriting:

U10 Boys: 1st Jaimur Choudhry Caherdavin; 2nd Niall O’Meara Caherdavin; 3rd Conor O’Meara Caherdavin; 4th Daragh Flanagan Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen; 4th Jay McKenna Cappamore

U10 Girls: 1st Molly Deere Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen; 2nd Aisling Kingston Croom Banogue Manister; 3rd Lily Rose Hennigan Croom Banogue Manister; 4th Ava O’Brien Kilmallock; 4th Faye Duggan Caherdavin

U12 Boys: 1st Jack Boome Croom Banogue Manister; 2nd Eoghan Foley Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen; 3rd Julian Forde Caherdavin; 4th Conor O’Sullivan St Kieran’s; 4th Hareem Armin Kilmallock

U12 Girls: 1st Alannah O’Dwyer Kilmallock; 2nd Ella Chen Kilmallock; 3rd Emily Fitzgerald Broadford Dromcollogher; 4th Aoife Higgins Kildimo Pallaskenry; 4th Lía English Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen

ART

U8 Girls: 1st Liyana Yacoob Adare; 2nd Sadie O’Connor Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen; 3rd Clodagh Hogan Rathkeale; 4th Roisín Doyle Rathkeale; 4th Aoibheann O’Leary Rathkeale

U8 Boys: 1st Sam Nealon Kilcornan; 2nd Logan Oosthuizen Dromcollogher/Broadford; 3rd Thomas Kennelly Kilcornan; 4th Tommy Blackwell Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen; 4th Colm Nealon Kildimo

U10 Girls: 1st Kayleigh O’Connell Newcastle West; 2nd Annabel Cagney Croom Banogue Manister; 3rd Stella Barry Caherdavin; 4th Maya Mulcahy St. Kierans; 4th Cara Guinan Caherdavin

U10 Boys: 1st Séan Greene Kilcornan; 2nd Dylan Cregan Kilcornan; 3rd Jaison Dhirani Monaleen; 4th Patrick Quain Croom Banogue Manister; 4th Robbie Markham Murroe Boher

U12 Girls: 1st Áine Walsh Adare; 2nd Siluni Sihansa Wasala Monaleen; 3rd Cristal Morrissey Dromcollogher/Broadford; 4th Róisín Kenny Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen; 4th Róisín Ryan Murroe Boher

U12 Boys: 1st Seán Poff Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen; 2nd Eoin O’Dwyer Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen; 3rd Adam Kiely Rathkeale; 4th Seán Ryan Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen; 4th Cian O’Donovan Broadford/Dromcollogher

U14 Girls: 1st Miane Van Zyk Adare; 2nd Maria Kyrachko Adare; 3rd Isabelle Veale Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen; 4th Liadain O’Dwyer Cappamore; 4th Críona O’Sullivan St. Kierans

U14 Boys: 1st Denis Looby Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen; 2nd Nikolas Smalec Broadford/Dromcollogher; 3rd Alex Clancy Murroe Boher; 4th Declan Ryan Murroe Boher; 4th Jaymie O’Dea Cappamore

U16 Boys: 1st Jake Kelly Kilcornan

MODEL MAKING

U10 Boys: 1st Jack Noonan Murroe Boher; 2nd Lucas Culhane St Senan’s

U12 Boys: 1st Donnacha Ryan St Senan’s

U12 Girls: 1st Beth McMahon West St Senan’s



COUNTY TALENT

A lovely evening was enjoyed by all present at the county finals of the U12 and U16 talent competitions held in the Millennium Centre, Caherconlish on Friday 10th June. The audience was treated to some wonderful solo music, singing, dance and group music performances. Congratulations to all performers! The results are as follows and the gold medal winner in each of the categories goes forward to represent Limerick at the Art/Cultural and Talent National Finals to be held in Carlow over the weekend of 27th/28th August. Good Luck to all going forward!

U12 Solo Modern Dance: Gold: Mary Kate O’Sullivan, St Kieran’s

U16 Solo Singing: Gold: Harry Moriarty, Croom Banogue Manister

U12 Group Music: Gold: Croom Banogue Manister Ava Rose Boome, Joshua Curtin, Jamie Hehir, Erika Lee, Dara O’Shea

U16 Solo Music: Gold: Hannah Blackwell, Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen

U12 Solo Music: Gold: Paudie Blackwell, Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen; Silver: Cathal Ryan, Regional; Bronze: James King

Feoghanagh Castlemahon; 4th place: James Hehir, Croom Banogue Manister; 4th place: Dara O’Shea, Croom Banogue Manister; 4th place: Alfie O’Sullivan, Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen

U16 Group Music: Gold: Kilteely Dromkeen Pallasgreen: Hannah & Paudie Blackwell, Éabha Hourigan, Karen Harty, Harry & Nicholas Stokes; Silver: Croom Banogue Manister; Aisling Cahill, Harry Moriarty, George Fox O’Connor, Aisling McCarthy



OUTDOOR TEAM EVENTS:

U14 Camogie: Ahane Castleconnell Montpelier

Outdoor Soccer U12 Boys: Gold: Caherdavin ,Silver: Regional, Bronze: Croom Banogue Manister , 4th place:Our Lady of Lourdes St Josephs

Outdoor Soccer U12 Girls 7-a-side: Gold: Broadford Dromcollogher ,Silver: St Kieran’s, Bronze: Regional, 4th place: Caherdavin

Outdoor Soccer U15 Girls: Gold: Regional, Silver: Caherdavin

U12 Girls Gaelic Football: Gold: Ahane Castleconnell Montpelier, Silver: Feoghanagh Castlemahon, Bronze: Broadford Dromcollogher, 4th place: St Kieran’s

Rounders U13 Boys: Gold: Monaleen ,Silver:Ballybrown Clarina

Rounders U15 Girls: Gold: Ballybrown Clarina, Silver: St Senans Bronze:Regional

Rounders U15 Boys: Ballybrown Clarina

Tag Rugby U11 Mixed: Gold: Ballybrown Clarina, Silver: Adare, Bronze: Rathkeale Blue 4th place:Rathkeale Green

Tag Rugby U14 Mixed: Gold: Caherdavin, Silver: Rathkeale A, Bronze:Cappagh 4th place: Rathkeale B



COUNTY ATHLETICS FINALS

All roads will lead to Mungret GAA grounds this weekend, June 25-26, where the County Athletics Track and Field events will be held.

From U5 and U7 Fun Runs to more competitive events for U8s, U10s, U12s, U14s and U16s, there will be a wide variety of both track and field and relay events over the two days. It promises to be a great family weekend and with competitors registered from 26 areas throughout the county, it will undoubtedly be a great celebration for Limerick Community Games.

Many thanks to our main sponsors McMahons Builders and Providers and to the many other sponsors whose advertisements will appear in the County Athletics programme.