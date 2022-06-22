England captain Eoin Morgan ruled out of third ODI against Netherlands

Eoin Morgan has been ruled out of England’s third and final one-day international against the Netherlands as a precautionary measure due to a minor groin injury.
Jos Buttler will captain the side as they seek a clean sweep over their opponents having wrapped up a series win on Sunday.
Morgan has registered consecutive ducks in the previous two matches, raising questions about his future as ODI skipper.
