Football rumours: Chelsea entering race for Everton forward Richarlison

Chelsea are set to throw their hat in the ring for wanted Everton forward Richarlison. The Daily Mail says the 25-year-old Brazil international could form a vital piece as the Blues look to overhaul their strike force. However Richarlison has also been linked with Tottenham and Arsenal, with Everton wanting in excess of £50million for his services.
The paper also reports Manchester United have had a £55m bid for striker Evanilson rejected by Porto. Citing Portuguese outlet O Jogo, the paper says United intend to return with a fresh offer for the 22-year-old Brazilian.
Staying with United, the Daily Mirror reports the Red Devils could beat Arsenal to the signing of Ajax and Argentina defender Lisandro Martinez. The Gunners recently had a bid of £25m rejected by Ajax, with Arsenal bosses fearing United could come in with a more significant offer.
The Daily Mail says Aston Villa winger Trezeguet is on the verge of joining Turkish side Trabzonspor in an estimated £3m deal.
Armando Broja: Sky Sports reports West Ham are set to make a £30m offer for the Chelsea striker.
Taiwo Awoniyi: Nottingham Forest are in advanced talks to sign the Union Berlin forward, according to The Telegraph.
