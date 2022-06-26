Limerick Leader Weekly Golf Club Notes

ADARE MANOR

Men’s Limerick Cup June 18th and 19th: 1st Michael Naughton (27) 40 pts (B9); 2nd Eugene Aherne (19) 40pts (B9); Gross Ronan Mullane (2) 37pts; 4th Cathal Crowley (16) 40pts (B9. Category Prizes: Cat A – Eoin Moran (8) 40pts, Cat B John O Brien (Kildimo) (14) 39pts (B9), Cat C Noel Cowhey (23) 40pts. Congratulations to John N Doran who got a hole in one on the 8th hole on Sunday.

Men’s Tuesday Open Singles 14th June: 1st Brendan Giltenane (19) 41pts; 2nd Trevor Griffin (14) 40pts (B9); Gross Liam Lenihan (2) 34pts; 4th Robbie Corry (10) (V) 40pts; Visitor’s Prize Sam Egan (15) 39pts.

BALLYNEETY

Men'S RESULTS: Four Elms Cup sponsored by David Fitzpatrick; 1st Ger Nolan 39 points (b 9); 2nd Tony P Ryan 39 points; 3rd Jamie O'Byrne 39 points; 4th Anthony Tobin 39 points; Cat A Patrick Hogan 37 points; Cat B Kevin Mc Grath 38 points; Cat C Stuart Barry 37 points.

LADIES: Singles sponsored by Bliss Beauty; 1st Louise Wilkinson 39 points; 2nd Aine Feeney 37 points; 3rd Dolores Curtin 36 points; Best 36+ Patricia McCarthy 32 points.

Seniors: Champagne Scramble; 1st Alan Enright, Fergus O'Donovan, Matt Joyce & Tony Ryan 62 .9; 2nd Joe Whelan, Joe Ryan, Mike Jones & Martin O'Connor 60.2; 3rd Eugene Gardiner, Joe Teefy, Noel Godfrey & Seamus Walsh 59.9; Team of Three: 1st Eamon Cregan Vincent Toomey Tom Russell 52.9

Juniors: 18 holes Mixed competition; 1st Meghann Hayes

9-HOLE MIXED: 9 hole mixed winner Nial Conheady.

SCRAMBLE: 6 holes scramble winner Oran Foley Keelan Foley Aoife Sheehan; 3 holes scramble; Winner Rory O'Connor Ben Martin & Sam Martin.

congrats: Congratulations to our Junior Captain Morgan O'Sullivan who put in tremendous performance in last weekend Connaught Men's Strokeplay championship in Portumna finished in 4th place.

SPLIT THE POT: Fundraiser Split the Pot; Noel Godfrey wins €143. Only €2.00 to enter draw every Tuesday.

BALLYKISTEEN

LADIES Upcoming Fixtures: Thursday 23rd June: Senior Ladies 12 Hole (over 50) – Draw 1.30pm. BRS at any time. Ladies weekly scramble each Wednesday with draw for teams at 5.45pm.

President’s Prize: Our President, Bertie Quirke, is holding his President’s Prize on Friday 24th and Saturday 25th June. BRS booking available to all. Due to the lady members playing away in teams at the weekend, Bertie has made slots available so that they can play on Sunday. To enter the 18 Hole competition there is a draw for playing partners at 11.15. To enter the 9 Hole competition there is a draw for playing partners at 12.45.

Senior Foursomes: Best of Luck to our Senior Foursome Team who meet Lahinch in Lahinch on Saturday 25th June. All support on the day appreciated.

Minor Cup: Congratulations to our Minor Team who were victorious on Sunday last against a very strong but sporting Limerick Golf Club. The team are now through to the quarter final when they will meet Ballyneety. We wish them the very best of luck going forward.



BALLYBUNION

Mens Singles Sponsored by Goggin Insurance Ltd – Sunday 19th June 22 – Old Course: 1st Gerard Enright (21) 40pts B9 20pts; 2nd Brian Horgan (15) 40pts B9 18pts; 3rd Gerard Flaherty (12) 39pts B9 22pts; Gross Des O’Hanlon 31 B9 15. Cat1: 1st Brian Slattery (5) 36pts, 2nd Conor Kilroy (3) 33pts. Cat 2: 1st John Kennelly (11) 38pts B9 20pts, 2nd Mike Casey (11) 38pts B9 16pts, 3rd Pat John O’Sullivan (12) 36pts B9 18pts. Cat 3: 1st Brendan Slattery (18) 39pts, 2nd Barry O’Mahony (17) 37pts, 3rd Gary Kavanagh (19) 36pts. Cat 4: 1st Danny B Lyons (24) 38pts B9 24pts, 2nd Eamon Fitzmaurice (21) 38pts B9 19pts, 3rd Jonathan Sheehan (31) 35pts

Fixtures: Sunday 26th June 22 – Pat Lynch Memorial Sponsored by Lynch – Old Course

Ladies Competition Exchange Day Dromoland Castle Golf Club Team of 4 – Sunday JUNE 14: 1st Rose Fitzgerald (19), Irene O’Connor (27), Judy Carmody (36), Ide O’Brien (50) 89 pts; 2nd Marie Benn (29), Geraldine Gallagher (29),Patricia Barrett (31), Ellen Healy (36) 84 Pts Bk 9 (48 Pts; 3rd Catriona Corrigan (13), Eileen Daly (38),Deirdre Keating (22), Mary Fagan (19) 84 Pts. Bk 9 (41 Pts)

Fixtures: Saturday 25th June 2022 – Lady Captain’s Day (Mrs Georgina Keane) – Old Course

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday June 16 – Cashen Course: 1st John Maguire (22) 37+1 38pts; 2nd Jerry Sexton (26) 32+2 34pts; 3rd Michael Fogarty (21) 35-3 32pts B5-13; Gross John Beary 22pts B5-8; 4th Sean Stack (23) 32 32pts B5-11; 5th Billy Farrell (18) 34-2 32pts B5-10; 6th Jerry Costello (29) 30+1 31pts B5-9; 7th John Sexton (19) 31 31pts B5-7; 8th Mike Joyce (29) 33-3 30pts B5-14; 9th Eamonn Condon (20) 32-2 30pts B5-13; 10th Michael Jones (22) 33-3 30pts B5-12. V. John Kinsella (13) 26+1 27pts B5-7; S.V. Jerry McAuliffe (23) 30 30pts B5-12; S.S.V. Larry Hickey (29) 34-5 29pts B5-14.

Senior Men’s Competition – Thursday June 17 – Cashen Course: 1st Ann O’Riordan (27) 24pts; 2nd Margaret McAuliffe (29) 23pts; 3rd Sighle Henigan (20) 22pts

Fixtures: Friday 23rd June 2022 - Senior Ladies Competition – Cashen Course

CASTLETROY

Men’s results Sunday 19th June, Fine cup , qualifiers, sponsored by the SYS GROUP: S Haugh 68, B Coffey 69, N Lawlor 70 , D Nagle, P Charlton 70, D Frawley 70 , S Breen 70 , m murphy, 71.

Shannon cup qualifiers, sponsored by Limerick Tutorial College: C Daly 65, P O Donnell 68, I MC Gill68 , D MC Carthy 69, M Barry 69 , R Price 69 , S Garland 70 , S Egan 70

Wed open singles 15th June: 1st B Fitzgerald Ballykisteen 40 pts, 2nd P O Flanaghan 39 , 3rd R Foley 39 gross J Fitzgibbon, 38, 4th L O Herlihy castlemartyr , 39, 5th D Nagle 38 , 6th G O Connor 38,

Seniors results Team of 3 June 16: 1st M Lynch K Foley, G Cairns 47, 2nd A Staunton ,T Loughran P Cuneen 47 , 3rd P Fitzgerald, M Barry , PJ Noonan , 46.

Mixed results, sponsored by ghian in our restaurant: 1st K and K Argue, 2nd, M and K KEEGAN,

TEAM NEWS: Bad week for the club teams this week, the mixed foursomes and the jimmy Bruen team both were beaten both Ballyneety last week. The barton team are in action this Thursday night , playing lahinch away .

Ladies’ results, tues 14 th June sponsored by Matthews Stephens: 1st, P O Sullivan 40 pts, 2nd M Devanney 40 pts bk9 , cat A 1ST A Byrnes 39 , 2nd A Cummins 35, 3rd Y Cassidy 34, CAT B 1st A Quinn 37, 2nd A Mc Carthy 37 ,3rd M Byrne 37, cat c 1st S Kitt 38 , 2nd B Scanlon 38, 3rd M Clarke 37,

CHARLEVILLE

O’Connor Cup(18 Hole Singles Stroke)(GOY): 1st Michael Laffan (18) 67; 2nd Noel Molloy (15) 69; Gross Carl McCarthy (2) 71; 3rd James Curtin (21) 69

VICE CAPTAINS DAY –NOLA MURRAY

& DAN O’BRIEN WEDNESDAY 15TH JUNE: 1st Michael Hawe, Frances Hawe, Donal O’ Sullivan 106pts; 2nd Barra O’ Dwyer, Mary Howard, Oliver Kennelly 103pts; 3rd Chris Morrrissey, Betty Coughlan, Eoin Coughlan 101pts

Ladies Results Young at Heart Monday 13th June: 1st Helena Doody (51) 29pts; 2nd Brid Clarson (33) 27pts; 3rd Catherine Madigan (43) 26pts CB

DROMOLAND

Men’s V-Par Competition: 1st Danny Mungovan 6up; 2nd Philip O'Sullivan 5 up; 3rd Robert Healy 5 up; Gross John Greer 5 up; Over 22 hacp John Collins 4 up.

Ladies 18 Hole Medal 5 Stroke play: 1st Dolores Fox 70, 2nd Corina Doyle 71, Gross Mairead Bergin 87, 3rd Dorothy Brennan 75

Ladies 9 Hole STB: 1st Katrina O'Neill 21pts, 18 Hole STB Australian Spoons, Colette Colleran/Ann Nix 38pts.

GALBALLY GOLF SOCIETY

Galbally Golf Society travelled to Thurles last Saturday, June 11th for our 4th outing of the year & also to play for the prestigious Mike Sheehan Memorial Cup. Last Saturday was the 18th time we have played for the Mike Sheehan Cup. Mike was a founding member of the society but was killed tragically in a car accident in December 2004. A great guy & still sadly missed by his family & friends. 24 golfers took to the fairways on a nice but windy day. Course was in great shape which is why Thurles is always a favourite for the golf society.

Results were as follows-

There were 2 birdies on the par 3s with Denis Ryan & Seamie Morrissey picking up €23 each. Longest drive went to Paddy Ryan.

In 3rd place was Joe McGrath playing off 17 with 37 Pts, 2nd went to Adrian Byron playing off 11 with 37 Pts (better back 9 than Joe). The winner was Mike Mansell from Ballylanders and a good friend of Mike Sheehan back in the day, playing off 24 with 40 Pts.

Next outing is Dungarvan on Saturday, July 16th. As ever new members are most welcome. Please contact Denis Ryan at 087-2259744 for inclusion on our WhatsApp Group. We are also on Facebook.

KILRUSH

OPEN WEEK COMPETITIONS: 16 June Nia Natural Beauty Ladies 1-Honor Kyne (Spanish Point) (26) 40 pts, 2-Mary Bolton (18) 39 pts, 3-Kathleen Haugh (Spanish Point) (36) 39 pts , 12 Hole Winner Ann McMahon 27pts

Munster Group Mixed Foursomes: 1 Loretta Maher & John Stapleton (33) 46 pts, 2 Michael Studdert & Marie Bartlett (19) 46 pts

OPEN WEEK KG&SC Singles: 1 Kenneth Griffin 40 pts (22) Overall Winner, 2 Stuart Lipper 38 pts (16) Overall Runner-Up, 3 Jason Hanrahan 36 pts (22) Overall 3rd

Jason Hanrahan Plumbing & Heating: 1 Gary Moen (26) 42 pts, 2 Terry O'Hare (14) 41 pts, 3 Shaun Honan (Doonbeg Links) (23) 41 pts, 4 Feargal S Crowley (Elmgreen) (16) 40 pts. Cat 1 Padraic Cotter (12) 37 pts, Cat 2 Andrew Egan(18) 38 pts, Cat 3 John Robinson (26) 38 pts, Front 9 Pat Shannon (20) 22 pts, Back 9 Henry Cahill (21) 24 pts.

LIMERICK

LADIES: Results of Limerick Golf Club’s Lady Captain’s Prize (Liz Griffin) Sunday, June 12; 1st Carmel McKeon. P/H 36, 42 points; 2nd Joan Quirke, P/H 37, 48 points; Best Gross Emily Walsh, P/H 5, 28 points gross; 3rd Audrey Fitzgerald, P/H 28, 41 points; 4th Mary Lee, P/H 31, 40 points, (b6); 5th Mary Kay Scanlon, P/H 27, 40 points; 6th Sheila O’Brien, P/H 29, 39 points, (b9); 7th Judi Lyons, P/H 18, 39 points, (b9); 8th Grace Davis, P/H 29, 39 points; 9th Claire McGuigan, P/H 22, 38 points (b9); 10th Anne Molloy, P/H 35, 38 points; Committee Prize, Breda Dundon, P/H 29, 33 points; Front 9, Caroline O’Donnell, P/H 29, 23 points; Back 9, Ann O’Sullivan, P/H 38, 20 points; Nearest Pin, Brenda Moloney; Longest Drive, Elaine Morris, Guest Prize, Helen Brooks.

9 hole competition: 1st Lena Sexton, P/H 24, 21 points; 2nd Martina Somers, P/H 22, 19 points, (b3).

JUNE MEDAL: Ladies’ June Medal sponsored by Focus Capital Partners, Saturday 11th and Tuesday 14th June; 1st Lucy Reeves, P/H 28, 71 nett (b6); 2nd Deirdre Moore, P/H 16, 71 nett; Best Gross Emily Walsh, P/H 5, 82 Gross; 3rd Anne Molloy, P/H 34, 72 nett; 4th Nuala Gaffney, P/H 25, 73 nett;

9 hole Stableford Competition: 1st Teresa Keating, P/H 26, 18 points, (b6).

NEWCASTLE WEST

Seniors Golf: Results: Tuesday, June 7th - 1st, Pat Mullins, Dan Danaher & Richard Naughton; 2nd, Tim Roche & Dan Cannon. Monday, June 13th; Classic Qualifier, Team A - Tom Twomey, John A Culhane, Joe Lynch & Mossie O' Connor; Team B -Dave Madigan, Brendan Broderick, Mike White & Dan Cannon.

Fixtures: Wednesday, June 22nd - Outing to Roscrea (Draw in Roscrea at 10.45).

CO TIPPERARY

Mens Golf: Our Club Classic Fundraiser is on all this week with excellent prizes sponsored by O’Dwyer Steel Dundrum and our Golf Professional Marian Roirdan the Golf Shop Dundrum and many other prize contributors to whom we are extremely grateful. It is a team of four for €100 which is extremely good value. Visitors & their friends are very welcome. It is a Champaign Scramble with two scores to count except on and on the 7th where it will be three scores to count & on the 18th where it will be all four scours to count & you play your own ball on the Par 3’s.

Junior Cup Team: Congratulations to our Junior Cup Team who defeated Cahir Park 3/2 last week, with some exceptional golf played. They will now go on to play the winners of Thurles & Clonmel. The County Tipperary team were; Captain Brian Slattery, Adam Buckley, Thomas Keane, Andrew Burke & Aidan Murphy. The team is managed by Michael O’Grady & Mark Jordan.

Wednesday 9-hole singles: in 1st place Aidan Fogarty with 21 pts, in 2nd place Andrew Burke with 20 pts & in 3rd place Larry Hickey with 20pts.

Ladies Golf: The ladies will host play in pink day on June 29th & 30th. This which is a most enjoyable couple of days for our club in raising major funds for Breast Cancer Research, once again this year we can rely on the Men’s club joining in the fun as they are always so supportive of this great event. We have our Coffee morning on the Thursday from 10am. We have golfing competitions for ladies gents and our juveniles so lots for everyone to enjoy. It is €20 for visitors & €15 members with all the money going to Brest Cancer Research. The format is a 2 ball with great prizes on offer. We finish on Thursday evening with BBQ and prize giving and if last year’s BBQ is anything to go by we are in for a real treat tickets €15 are selling fast.

Results of last week’s 18- hole competition: in 1st place Pauline Walsh 19.4 with 40 pts, in 2nd place Patricia Moran 23.3 with 39pts & 3rd Frances Boyle 13.9 with 39pts. Well done ladies great scoring there.

mixed scramble sponsored by O’Dwyer Steel Dundrum:@ In 1st place Carmel Lowth, Daniel Kennedy & Darragh Brown 29.1, in 2nd place Mary O’Donnell, Pat Ryan & Sean Carroll 29.7, in 3rd Isobel Hayes L J Ryan & Michael Hayes 30.7, & in 4th place Pauline Walsh, Dermot O Dwyer & John Donovan.

Challenge Cup: Congratulations to our challenge Cup team on their fine win over Templemore in Templemore on Thursday. The team members were; Niamh Chadwick, Catherine O’Halloran, Amy O’Sullivan, Marie Graves & Judy Hayes. The managers are; Kay Crosse and Pauline Treacy well done to everyone involved.

Minor cup: Our minor cup team played Tipperary in Tipperary on Saturday last but unfortunately came second to a very strong Tipperary team. Our club team were; Jenny Lawrence, Margaret O’Riordan, Caroline O’Dwyer, Patricia Moran & Collette O’Dwyer & the subs were Ann Blake & Geraldine Ryan. The team managers were Kathleen O’Neill & Jacinta Coman.

Seniors Golf: The result of last week’s 15-hole Champaign Scramble with two to count were; in 1st place Jim Kinsella Seamus King & John Graves 79 (B/6), in 2nd place Joe Treacy, Johnny Hannigan & John O’Donovan 79.

Open Singles:On Friday 17th June 18 Hole Open Singles; in 1st place Andrea Rangelov (5) with 41pts, in 2nd place Michael Leahy (Thurles) with 40pts, Best Gross Darragh Browne (5) 34pts, 3rd James P. Ryan (Highfield) 40pts.

The winners of the Two’s; Andrea Rangelov & Michael Perdue each share €9.

RATHBANE

Midweek Open Singles 13th/14th/15th 1st Phillip Fox 40pts 2nd Paddy McInerney 40pts

June Monthly Medal Saturday 18th/Sunday 19th 1st Ray O'Callaghan 61Nett. 2nd Keith Doran 62Nett. 3rd Conor Doran 64Nett.

Ladies 9 Hole Singles Wednesday 15th. 1st Mary Marks 21pts. 2nd Margaret O'Brien 20pts. 3rd Kay Noone 20pts.

Ladies June Monthly Medal Sunday 19th. 1st Mary Marks 68Nett. 2nd Moira O'Connell 68Nett. 3rd Ester Greene 70Nett.

Upcoming Competitions Midweek Open Singles Mon.20th. / Tues. 21st/ Wed. 22nd

Weekend Singles Saturday 25th/Sunday 26th 18 Hole Singles

Ladies 9 Hole Singles Wed 22nd. Lady Vice-Captains Prize 18 Hole Singles Sunday 26th. Lady Vice-Captains Prize 9 Hole Singles Sunday 26th Sunday 10th July Men's Presidents Prize.

TIPPERARY

Wed, June 15th, Open Team of 2, kindly sponsored by Keanes Jewellers: Winners: Mary Crowe and Ann O'Donoghue - 64 points; Runners Up: Renagh Murphy and Joanne Collins - 57 points; Winners: Ann English and Siobhan Fitzpatrick - 56 points (last 6 holes)

Sun, June 19th, 18 hole S/Ford Club Day: Winner : Mary Devlin (31) 45 pts, Runner Up : Patrice O'Connell (36) 40 pts

3rd : Sadie Conroy (15) 38 pts (last 9 holes)Well done to our Minor Team on their win at the weekend against Dundrum and hard luck to our Senior Foresomes who lost out on the 19th hole against Mallow in Mallow.