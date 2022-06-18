Limerick's All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final opponents confirmed

Aaron Gillane of Limerick gets away from Adrian Tuohey, of Galway, during the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park
LIMERICK'S All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final opponents have been confirmed.
Munster champions Limerick will face Galway in the second of the All-Ireland semi-finals on Sunday, July 3 at Croke Park at 3.30pm.
Henry Shefflin's Galway side scored a hard fought 2-19 to 1-21 quarter-final win over Cork at FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday afternoon to book their last four spot.
Limerick defeated Galway to win the 2018 All-Ireland final and overcame the Tribesmen once again in their 2020 All-Ireland semi-final clash.
John Kiely's Limerick side go into the All-Ireland semi-final on the back of their fourth successive Munster senior hurling final success, an epic 1-29 to 0-29 provincial final win over Clare in Thurles.
Next month's All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final will be live on RTE2 and Sky Sports.
Leinster champions Kilkenny will face either Clare or Wexford in the first of the semi-finals at Croke Park on Saturday, July 2.
