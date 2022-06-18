Search

18 Jun 2022

Limerick's All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final opponents confirmed

Limerick's All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final opponents confirmed

Aaron Gillane of Limerick gets away from Adrian Tuohey, of Galway, during the 2020 All-Ireland semi-final at Croke Park

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

18 Jun 2022 4:45 PM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

LIMERICK'S All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final opponents have been confirmed.

Munster champions Limerick will face Galway in the second of the All-Ireland semi-finals on Sunday, July 3 at Croke Park at 3.30pm.

Henry Shefflin's Galway side scored a hard fought 2-19 to 1-21 quarter-final win over Cork at FBD Semple Stadium on Saturday afternoon to book their last four spot.

Limerick defeated Galway to win the 2018 All-Ireland final and overcame the Tribesmen once again in their 2020 All-Ireland semi-final clash.

John Kiely's Limerick side go into the All-Ireland semi-final on the back of their fourth successive Munster senior hurling final success, an epic 1-29 to 0-29 provincial final win over Clare in Thurles.

Next month's All-Ireland senior hurling semi-final will be live on RTE2 and Sky Sports.

Leinster champions Kilkenny will face either Clare or Wexford in the first of the semi-finals at Croke Park on Saturday, July 2.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media