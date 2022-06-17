Ricky Hatton’s return to the ring postponed until November

Ricky Hatton’s return to the ring in an exhibition bout against Marco Antonio Barrera has been postponed until November 12.
The 43-year-old, who has not stepped into a ring since the 2012 defeat to Ukrainian Vyacheslav Senchenko, had lost more than two stone in his bid to get fit for the July 2 encounter against the three-weight world champion.
However, an injury to Hughie Fury – fighting on the same bill at Manchester’s AO Arena – has resulted in broadcaster Sky Sports putting the event back four months.
“I wish Hughie a speedy recovery, but obviously I’m gutted as I have been training so hard for this fight,” said Hatton in a statement posted on Twitter.
“But I’ll take a little break and be back fitter and stronger for the new date with the fans.”
