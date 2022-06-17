Search

17 Jun 2022

Hibernian fine defender Ryan Porteous over conduct on night out

17 Jun 2022 4:45 PM

Hibernian have issued a statement “fully condemning the actions” of Ryan Porteous after the defender was ordered to pay a woman compensation for hitting her with a tumbler during a night out.

The 23-year-old defender pleaded guilty to a charge of culpable and reckless conduct after throwing the plastic glass into the air and causing “a small cut” to the head of Siobhan Brett outside a Miners Club in the Midlothian town of Dalkeith in February this year.

Porteous, who has played more than 130 games for Hibs and has featured in Scotland squads over the past three years, was fined £320 and ordered to pay his victim £200 compensation after appearing at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday.

The Easter Road club moved quickly to acknowledge the “severity” of the incident in which their star defender was culpable. They have punished Porteous internally with the “maximum possible fine”.

“Hibernian FC fully condemns the actions of Ryan Porteous,” said a statement on Hibs’ website.

“Whilst observing the conclusion of the legal proceedings, the club investigated this internally.

“Hibernian FC fully understands the severity of this incident, as does Ryan, and he has been handed the maximum possible fine, alongside receiving punishment at Court.

“Hibernian FC expects the highest standards of responsible behaviour from its players and staff. This has been firmly reinforced to the player.

“This will now remain a private matter and Hibernian FC will make no further comment.”

