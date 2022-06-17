Search

17 Jun 2022

Football rumours: Arsenal edge closer to taking Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus

Football rumours: Arsenal edge closer to taking Manchester City’s Gabriel Jesus

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

17 Jun 2022 8:04 AM

What the papers say

Arsenal are gaining confidence in their pursuit of Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus, according to The Times. The paper writes the 25-year-old is keen to join Mikel Arteta’s side, but the Gunners will have to up their offer to City’s expectations of around £50 million.

Liverpool have delayed signing a midfielder for the summer, despite earlier reports the Reds were keen on securing one during the transfer period. The Daily Mirror reports manager Jurgen Klopp has delayed the objective given his prime targets are unavailable, but the side is close to bringing 18-year-old Aberdeen right back Calvin Ramsay to Anfield.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are reportedly weighing up a move for Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope. The Daily Mail writes the 30-year-old has one year left on his contract but will be desired to stay on for longer. He has attracted interest from a number of clubs but apparently looks favourably on the idea of joining the Magpies.

And Manchester City are ready to make a bid for Brighton left back Marc Cucurella, according to The Guardian. The 23-year-old moved to Brighton from Spanish club Getafe last year, and could make the English team a big profit while giving Pep Guardiola another specialist defender.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Jules Kounde: The Mail, which cites Catalunya Radio, reports the Barcelona are in advanced talks with Sevilla’s defender, 23, which could dash Chelsea’s hopes of signing the France international.

James Ward-Prowse: Southampton’s 27-year-old England midfielder is being courted by Newcastle and West Ham, according to the Daily Mirror.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media