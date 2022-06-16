Search

16 Jun 2022

Queen will be absent from Royal Ascot on Gold Cup day

The Queen will not be at Royal Ascot on Thursday as her colt Reach For The Moon goes for gold in the Hampton Court Stakes.

The one-time Derby favourite is a warm order to deliver an Ascot victory in the Platinum Jubilee year and it had been hoped Her Majesty would make her first visit of the meeting to see him run.

However, it was confirmed on Thursday lunchtime that she will not make the trip, with the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence being joined by her daughter Zara Tindall and husband Mike in the first carriage.

The Queen not only has the John and Thady Gosden-trained Reach For The Moon running on Thursday, as Saga contests the Britannia Stakes and Tactical runs in the Buckingham Palace Stakes on what is the third day of the fixture.

Her Majesty appeared at Royal Ascot just once in 2021, making the trip to watch Reach For The Moon finish second in the Chesham Stakes on the final day of the meeting.

