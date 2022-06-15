Cardiff defender Aden Flint makes Stoke switch on one-year deal

Cardiff defender Aden Flint admitted he was “delighted” after completing a move to Stoke on a one-year contract.
The 32-year-old joins the Potters from Cardiff, where he made 92 appearances and scored 12 goals since moving to the Championship club in 2019.
Flint has also had stints at Swindon and Middlesbrough, as well as enjoying a successful spell at Bristol City, helping the Robins win the League One title and lift the EFL trophy.
He told the Stoke website: “I’m delighted to get it over the line. It’s been in the pipeline for a few weeks now.
“I obviously spoke to the gaffer (Steve Morison) while I was holiday and I’m just delighted to be able to get it done.”
Assistant manager Dean Holden added: “We are delighted to get him through the doors.
“He’s a player who has been mentioned over the last couple of transfer windows, so to get it over the line and sorted in time for pre-season, we are really pleased.”
