15 Jun 2022

Ras Tailteann cyclists pass through a number of Limerick villages this Thursday and Friday

Action from stage one of Ras Tailteann this Wednesday. PIC: Lorraine O'Sullivan

Jerome O'Connell

15 Jun 2022 6:30 PM

joconnell@limerickleader.ie

RAS Tailteann, Ireland’s number one elite cycling race, passes through Limerick this Thursday and Friday.

The 67th edition of the race began from Dublin this Wednesday morning and will travel clockwise around Ireland with stage finishes in Horse and Jockey, Castleisland, Lisdoonvarna, Kilbeggan, before starting the final stage in Kinnegad to the finishing circuit in seaside town of Blackrock, Co. Louth next Sunday.

And, there is to be a unique start to Stage Three on Friday morning along the Limerick Greenway from Newcastle West to Ardagh.

This June 17, stage three brings the cyclists along a 172.1km route from Newcastle West to Lisdoonvarna.

On Friday riders will depart from the square in Newcastle West at 10.45am to enter the greenway and journey to Ardagh. This part of the race will be neutralised, meaning the riders won't be completing it competitively.

The ceremonial start to the day's events will see team cars will depart from the square in Newcastle West at 10.40am and make their way to Ardagh village which is 5k distance to park in cavalcade formation on main street.

The official start of racing will be 11am from Ardagh. The cyclists then progress through Croagh, Adare, Crecora, Ballyneety, Caherconlish, Boher and on towards Newport, Birdhill and O'Briensbrige.

Stage Two of The Ras also passes through Limerick - it's a 154.8km route from Horse and Jockey to Castleisland on Thursday.

The race will briefly enter Limerick enroute from Emly to Charleville. The route will see cyclists pass through Knocklong, Elton and Kilmallock between 12noon and 1pm approximately.

Ras Tailteann is an international stage race over five days. 

This race was fist staged in 1953.

"It is one of Ireland’s top sporting events and has consistently brought world class sporting action and a significant economic boost to towns and villages nationwide. It has been a major event on the national and international calendar for many years, renowned for its role developing both Irelands top domestic riders as well as some of the world’s top names," said Race Director Gerry Campbell.

"The Ras has a worldwide reputation of being a gruelling challenge. The open racing style allows amateur county and club riders to pit themselves against domestic and international professionals."

