Search

14 Jun 2022

All in the eyes as Jonny Bairstow fires England to famous win at Trent Bridge

All in the eyes as Jonny Bairstow fires England to famous win at Trent Bridge

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jun 2022 9:20 PM

Jonny Bairstow gave a tell-tale sign to his England team-mates that he was ready to do something special before his match-winning century against New Zealand, with captain Ben Stokes spotting a familiar glint in his eye.

With the series on the line heading into the final session of a riotously entertaining second LV= Insurance Test, Bairstow picked his moment to be England’s hero.

With England needing 160 to win off 38 overs at the tea break, he hit a furious hot streak that none of the Kiwi bowlers could live with. By the time he was finished he had 136 off 92 balls, the second-fastest Test ton by an Englishman and scored seven sixes and 14 fours.

It was a once-in-a-lifetime knock but Stokes, his partner in the decisive 179-run stand, had a feeling it was coming.

“He had his ‘Jonny eyes’ on and when he gets those eyes on you know you’re on to something,” Stokes said.

“It’s something we talked about in the dressing room. But to play the way he did once he got past fifty was mindblowing. It was just one of the best things I’ve ever seen, for him to do what he did in the fourth innings, chasing a big total with the game in the balance.”

Asked if he was aware of the unintended signal of intent, Bairstow laughed it off.

“Jonny eyes? It’s always handy when you go out to bat with your eyes,” he said.

“It’s not the first time it’s been mentioned, but I’ve never seen my own eyes when I’ve been out there like that. It’s obviously a good thing and I’ll take it as a good compliment.”

Joking aside, Bairstow is renowned as one of the most passionate players in the England set-up and he was thrilled to have delivered at a clutch moment for his team-mates.

“I’m hugely proud of the way I went about it and I’m hugely proud of the fact on day five we have come together as a group and we won a Test for England. There’s been some tough times over the last couple of years and we’ve all been there so to entertain a full house and play the cricket that we’ve played is a huge testament to the guys in the dressing room.

“The bravery that they’ve showed to go out and play that kind of cricket has been great fun.”

Focusing on the key moments when he and Stokes put their foot down and blasted the New Zealanders out of contention, Bairstow added: “When you get in that mood, you’ve got to just go with it. The plan that they set out with after tea was do or die; so you’ve got to do.

“Ben at the other end said ‘don’t even think about hitting one down [into the ground], hit it into the stands’. That was the catalyst. Today was our day, and what a day it’s been.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media