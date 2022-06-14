Search

14 Jun 2022

Michael Carberry to lead cricket-focused Kick It Out project

Michael Carberry to lead cricket-focused Kick It Out project

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

14 Jun 2022 5:16 PM

Former England international Michael Carberry will lead a Kick It Out project to identify and address the challenges facing under-represented groups in cricket.

Carberry, who has spoken in the past about the difficulties faced by those who speak out against racism in the sport, has been appointed as Kick It Out’s director of the new project.

He will work alongside project manager Tom Brown, who has done extensive research on talent identification and recruitment in the sport and helped set up the South Asian Cricket Academy alongside Kabir Ali, who is now an assistant coach at Yorkshire.

Kick It Out announced an exploratory partnership with the England and Wales Cricket Board in January, with the ECB and Kick It Out partner Sky Sports each putting forward £100,000 to fund it.

Two months earlier the ECB had launched a 12-point, game-wide plan to tackle discrimination in the sport, which followed former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq providing harrowing testimony of the abuse he suffered across two spells at the county.

The ECB’s investigation into Rafiq’s allegations and Yorkshire’s handling of his case has still not been published, having been expected to be released this month.

Kick It Out chief executive Tony Burnett said: “We are thrilled to have Michael and Tom on board to help shape our work with the ECB to drive inclusion and equity in cricket.

“The level of experience, expertise and insight they bring will be invaluable as we look to understand and overcome some of the challenges the sport presents for participants from under-represented groups. I look forward to working alongside them both.”

The ECB also commissioned a separate review, the Independent Commission for Equity in Cricket (ICEC), in March last year.

It is gathering evidence from those involved in the sport at all levels and is due to publish its findings in the autumn.

Kate Miller, ECB chief diversity and communications officer, said: “With Kick It Out’s experience and insight, we want to build on the work already under way across cricket to tackle discrimination and make our sport more welcoming and inclusive.

“We look forward to working with Michael and Tom through this partnership.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media