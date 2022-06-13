Guide to Limerick sides competing in this week's SFAI Kennedy Cup at UL

THE Kennedy Cup underage inter-league soccer tournament kicks-off at the University of Limerick later this Monday afternoon.

The tournament, which features 32-interleague U-14 soccer sides, returns to its traditional five-day format at UL this year following the Covid-19 pandemic. Three Limerick League sides are competing in the tournament again this week.

The Limerick District Schoolboy-Schoolgirl League (LDSL) and the Limerick County League are in Group 8 for the tournament.

The local rivals will play each other in their opening Group 8 fixture this Monday evening at 6pm.

Group 8 also includes the Sligo/Leitrim and NECSL Leagues.

The Limerick Desmond League is in Group 5 for this year's Kennedy Cup where their opponents will be the Cork League, Roscommon League and Cavan-Monaghan League.

Desmond kick-off their campaign against the Roscommon League at 6pm today.

The group phase of the competition continues until this Tuesday evening, before the quarter-finals take place on Wednesday, with the semi-finals scheduled for Thursday and the final going ahead on Friday.

The Limerick Desmond Schoolboy League Kennedy Cup squad 2022

The SFAI U-14 Kennedy Cup, in existence since 1976, was originally played as a knockout competition with a small number of teams competing.

The LDSL won their first Kennedy Cup in 1980 when they beat the Dublin District SL in the final played in Dublin. The first SFAI Kennedy Cup Tournament in its current format was played in UCD in 1991.

The following year NUI, Galway hosted the tournament, and in 1993 the SFAI in conjunction with the LDSL, held the Kennedy Cup Tournament in Limerick.

The LDSL won their second Kennedy Cup in its current format 22 years ago, in the year 2000.

From the first game on today Monday, June 13, to the cup final on Friday, June 17, 96 games will be played in total. Overall, the tournament will feature 640 players, as well as 192 team officials, 36 referees and 95 league personnel.

The Limerick County Schoolboy League Kennedy Cup squad 2022

SQUAD DETAILS:

LIMERICK DISTRICT

Players: Kevin Fitzpatrick, Ben Kiely, Daniel Zwiegela (all Aisling Annacotty), Sean Kiely, Alex Omoriyi, Rory McKeon (all Corbally United), Eamon Doyle (Fairview Rangers), Julian Mahango (Mungret Regional), Jack Duggan, Oisin Healy, Oscar O'Donoghue, Jack Croke (all Pike Rovers), Jack Dervan, Jovanny Kwusike, Alan Cleary, Daniel Kirby, Tony Hourigan, George Lloyd (all Regional United), Raihan Uddin, Jamie Curtin (both Shelbourne).

Management: Manager/coach Carl O'Donovan; Coach Aidan Ryan; GK coach Paul Kirby.



LIMERICK COUNTY

Players: Matthew Cox Holycross AFC; Ryan O’Carrroll Holycross AFC; Ben Gubbins Holycross AFC; Timmy O’Sullivan Castle Utd; Rory Hanly Holycross AFC; Alex Woodland Murroe AFC; Michael Hanly Holycross AFC; Ciaran Collins Kilmallock AFC; Ben Ross Charleville AFC; Jackie Dwane Kilmallock AFC; Cian McNamara Herbertstown AFC; Josh McLoughlin Charleville AFC; Evan O’Riordan Charleville AFC; Tadhg McElligott Murroe AFC; Conor Hayes Holycross AFC; Ryan Downey Ballylanders AFC; Sean Maguire Kilmallock AFC; Cian Finucane Charleville AFC; Cillian Murphy Holycross AFC; Charlie Stokes Pallas Utd.

Management: Manager & Head coach Gordon Ross from Murroe AFC; Coaches David O’Carroll, Holycross, Michael Collins Kilmallock AFC; Barry Woodland Murroe AFC; First Aid James McLoughlin.



LIMERICK DESMOND

Players: Daven Healy (Abbeyfeale Utd), Jamie O' Mahoney (Athea Utd), Jack Doran, Michael Kirby, Sean Downes (AK Utd), Daniel Magner, Jamie Quinn (C), Kieran Long (Ballingarry AFC), Alex Smith, Darragh Taylor, Max White, Shane Dillon (Breska Rovers), Daniel-John Cussen, Ryan Sheehan (Broadford Utd), Darragh Mullane (GB Rovers), Darragh O' Donoghue, Jack O'Kelly, James McCarthy, Paul Murphy (VC) Granagh Utd, Chris Kiely (Newcastlewest Town). Management: Manager: Chinazo John Nnaya; Assistant Coaches: Dean Corbett, Joey Healy, Mike O'Keeffe.