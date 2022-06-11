Lauren Price enjoys unanimous points victory on pro debut at Wembley

Lauren Price claimed a unanimous points victory over Icelandic fighter Valgerdur Gudstensdottir on her professional debut at Wembley Arena.
The Tokyo Olympic middleweight champion won 60-54 following six two-minute rounds in the welterweight division.
Former kickboxing world champion and ex-Wales international footballer Price started confidently from the first round.
Gudstensdottir took a while to get going and was reliant on a few big shots, but Price was dominant throughout, using good hand speed to take the bout to the final round and claim victory.
Price paid tribute to her supporters, and especially her grandparents.
“Definitely (it was everything I hoped for),” she told Sky Sports.
“I just wanted to relax while I was in there and not rush my work, get six rounds under my belt and let’s go again.”
She added: “(It was) absolutely amazing. I’d like to thank everyone who supported me, who bought tickets to come and watch me, and I really enjoyed the ring walk as well, my first one, so I’m buzzing.”
Price’s grandmother is due to watch the fight in the morning and when asked for a message, Price said: “Just that I love her and if it wasn’t for her and my grandad then I wouldn’t have achieved anything in my life.”
Lt Jonathan Hughes, Sgt Eddie O’Brien present Cpl Tracey Doran with flowers for her fundraising efforts in Lebanon
Flannery’s pub has been a fixture on the Main Street of Caherconlish for decades and was renowned for its Guinness
People from Limerick have been sharing their experiences of trying to book hotels or accommodation for events and concerts in Dublin | FILE PHOTO
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.