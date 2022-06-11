Sadness at passing of founding member of Aisling Annacotty AFC

The late Jack (John) Cosgrave
THERE has been widespread sadness this week with news of the passing of a founding member of Aisling Annacotty AFC, Jack (John) Cosgrave, Lisnagry.
The late Jack Cosgrove was a leading light in the development of flourishing Limerick District League club, Aisling Annacotty from its foundation. He also served on the committee of the club for a long number of years.
Paying tribute, Aisling Annacotty AFC said everyone at the club was saddened to hear of Jack Cosgrave's passing and extended sympathy to his family.
The late Jack Cosgrave, late of J & G Cosgrave Transport Ltd, is survived by wife Elsie, daughters Deirdre, Fiona, Paula and Noelle, sons-in-law Niall, Noel, John and Thady, grandchildren, brothers Timmy, Eamonn, Paul, sister Kathleen, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and a large circle of friends.
Following Requiem Mass this Saturday morning in St. Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell, burial took place afterwards in Kilmurry Cemetery, Castletroy.
Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.
