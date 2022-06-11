Limerick side to face Cork in All-Ireland SFC qualifier named

Limerick senior football manager Billy Lee
THE Limerick side to face Cork in tomorrow, Sunday's All-Ireland senior football Round 2 qualifier against Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30pm, has been named.
Billy Lee's Limerick side will be looking to bounce back to wining ways following their disappointing Munster final defeat to Kerry in Killarney two weeks ago.
Limerick's starting line-up to face Cork is unchanged from that which lost out to Kerry at Fitzgerald Stadium in the provincial final.
The winners from Sunday's game will advance to the All-Ireland quarter-finals to play against one of the provincial champions.
Prior to losing out to the Kingdom in the Munster final, Limerick had defeated both Clare and Tipperary in their opening two championship fixtures.
Sunday's qualifier clash with Cork is live on RTE TV.
The ‘Middle Aged Men in Lycra’, from left to right, Pascal King, David Walsh, Brian Ahern, Finbarr Stapleton and David O'Reilly
At the launch of Cruinniú na nÓg were Jennifer Dowling, Limerick Youth Dance Company and Luke Hayes | PICTURE: Alan Place
Eve Donovan, of the Holman Lee Agency, at the launch of Ladies Day at Limerick Racecourse. She is pictured with jockey Imogen Lockie and her mount Iceemba | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.