Search

11 Jun 2022

Limerick side to face Cork in All-Ireland SFC qualifier named

Limerick side to face Cork in All-Ireland SFC qualifier named

Limerick senior football manager Billy Lee

Reporter:

Colm Kinsella, Sports Editor

11 Jun 2022 10:10 AM

Email:

ckinsella@limerickleader.ie

THE Limerick side to face Cork in tomorrow, Sunday's All-Ireland senior football Round 2 qualifier against Cork at Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 1.30pm, has been named.

Billy Lee's Limerick side will be looking to bounce back to wining ways following their disappointing Munster final defeat to Kerry in Killarney two weeks ago.

Limerick's starting line-up to face Cork is unchanged from that which lost out to Kerry at Fitzgerald Stadium in the provincial final.

The winners from Sunday's game will advance to the All-Ireland quarter-finals to play against one of the provincial champions.

Prior to losing out to the Kingdom in the Munster final, Limerick had defeated both Clare and Tipperary in their opening two championship fixtures.

Sunday's qualifier clash with Cork is live on RTE TV.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

Ladies Day at Limerick Racecourse!

Eve Donovan, of the Holman Lee Agency, at the launch of Ladies Day at Limerick Racecourse. She is pictured with jockey Imogen Lockie and her mount Iceemba | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson

Local News

Ladies Day at Limerick Racecourse!

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media