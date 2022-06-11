Steph Curry scores 43 to lead Golden State Warriors over Boston Celtics

A masterclass from Steph Curry has propelled the Golden State Warriors to a 107-97 win over the Boston Celtics in game four of the NBA Finals.
The point guard was at his brilliant offensive best, scoring 43 points – including seven threes – to help the Warriors even the best-of-seven series at 2-2.
Following a back-and-forth first half, the Celtics held off Golden State’s trademark third-quarter explosion to be just one-point behind headed into the fourth.
But Boston repeatedly coughed up opportunities to gain the advantage with a series of crucial turnovers down the stretch.
Meanwhile, Curry proved near-unstoppable in the clutch moments, sparking a game-clinching 10-0 run as the Warriors outscored the Celtics 28-19 in the final 12 minutes.
Curry had 10 rebounds to go along with his game-high points – ably supported by Klay Thompson’s 18-point effort.
Jayson Tatum led the way for Boston with 23 points and 11 rebounds.
The ‘Middle Aged Men in Lycra’, from left to right, Pascal King, David Walsh, Brian Ahern, Finbarr Stapleton and David O'Reilly
At the launch of Cruinniú na nÓg were Jennifer Dowling, Limerick Youth Dance Company and Luke Hayes | PICTURE: Alan Place
Eve Donovan, of the Holman Lee Agency, at the launch of Ladies Day at Limerick Racecourse. She is pictured with jockey Imogen Lockie and her mount Iceemba | PICTURE: Brendan Gleeson
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.