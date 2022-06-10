Search

10 Jun 2022

Football rumours: Manchester United try to block Darwin Nunez move to Liverpool

Football rumours: Manchester United try to block Darwin Nunez move to Liverpool

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

10 Jun 2022 8:06 AM

What the papers say

Despite reports that 22-year-old Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has agreed personal terms with Liverpool, the Daily Express writes that his agent will meet with Manchester United, who are looking to block the move to Anfield.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are expecting Bayern Munich to accept their valuation of more than £40million for 30-year-old forward Sadio Mane, according to The Daily Telegraph. The funds could help the Reds sign Nunez.

The same paper writes that “Europe’s top clubs” believe Raheem Sterling is ready to leave Manchester City in this transfer window. The 27-year-old has a year left on his contract, but the paper reports Chelsea are among those considering a bid.

And The Guardian reports Leeds and Aston Villa have opened talks with 18-year-old Sonny Perkins, who has made three first-team appearances for West Ham.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain: TalkSport reports Manchester United are contemplating a move for the 28-year-old Liverpool midfielder.

Bernardo Silva: Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has tweeted that Barcelona are discussing signing the 27-year-old Manchester City midfielder.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media