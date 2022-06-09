Search

09 Jun 2022

Five Forest Green players in PFA League Two team of the season

Champions Forest Green make up five members of the PFA League Two team of the year.

Rovers held off a late challenge from rivals Exeter to finish top on goal difference.

Strikers Matt Stevens, who scored 23 goals, and Jamille Matt, with a tally of 19, were both voted into the divisional team by their peers.

Defender Kane Wilson, midfielder Nicky Cadden and Ebou Adams, who last month joined Championship side Cardiff, are are also included.

Exeter midfielder Matt Jay makes the team of the year, along with Newport forward Dominic Telford, the league’s top scorer with 25 goals.

Northampton missed out on automatic promotion on a dramatic final day after Bristol Rovers thrashed relegated Scunthorpe 7-0 to go up on goals scored.

The Cobblers’ efforts over the course of the campaign saw goalkeeper Liam Roberts, defenders Fraser Horsfall and Jon Guthrie included in the PFA line-up along with Tranmere centre-back Peter Clarke, who has since moved to Walsall.

PFA League Two Team of the Year: Liam Roberts (Northampton); Kane Wilson (Forest Green), Fraser Horsfall (Northampton), Peter Clarke (Tranmere), Jon Guthrie (Northampton); Ebou Adams (Forest Green), Matt Jay (Exeter), Nicky Cadden (Forest Green); Dominic Telford (Newport), Matt Stevens (Forest Green), Jamille Matt (Forest Green)

