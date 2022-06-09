Lingard poses with pals and Lyon sign Lacazette – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.
Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from June 9.
J-Lingz hung out with football royalty.
Lyon got their man.
Liverpool recalled a couple of notable arrivals.
And said farewell to a departing hero.
Two players familiar to Premier League fans reflected on a good night for Belgium.
West Ham and Wolves showed off their new looks.
And a new arrival to the Women’s Super League said hello.
Swansea got a new badge.
Teddy on target.
A throwback from Ajax.
Justin Rose nailed his colours to the mast.
On the first tee for the 401st and final time.
Emma Raducanu worked on her recovery.
Genie Bouchard swapped the court for the course.
The F1 circus rolled into Azerbaijan.
Usain Bolt can’t wait to show off his football skills again.
Michael, Mary Ita and Alex McCarthy with Olympic gold medalist Kellie Harrington / Picture: O'Gorman Photography
Postmistress Kitsy Hickey pictured with local customers outside Caherconlish Post Office | PICTURES: Adrian Butler
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.